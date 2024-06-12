Six Strategies for Retiring on a Fixed Income
When your paychecks quit rolling in, will you be OK? Run through this pre-retirement checklist to see how ready you really are for life on a fixed income.
The shift to living on a fixed income presents unique challenges and hesitations when you are approaching retirement. As CEO and president of Affinity Federal Credit Union, I've heard a wide range of concerns among our members during this transition into a new phase of life.
Fortunately, there are some effective strategies to help you manage your finances smoothly and securely.
1. Don’t retire until you can live on a budget.
One of the most significant adjustments for many people is learning to live well beneath their means. After years of steady and potentially rising incomes, the disappearance of that regular paycheck can be daunting.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
To ease this transition, I recommend adhering to a budget several years leading up to retirement to mirror what it might be like to live on a lower monthly fixed income. Living within, or ideally below, your budget helps acclimate you to the changes ahead, ensuring a smoother shift into retirement.
2. Got debt? Time to tackle it.
As you migrate to a more conservative budget, make a concerted effort to minimize or eliminate your debt — be it mortgages, car loans or credit card balances.
Using debit cards instead of credit cards can prevent the accumulation of new debts, anchoring your spending to available funds and reinforcing a disciplined financial habit. That said, odds are you will incur some debt over the course of your retirement. If you face a situation where you encounter a major expense, consult your financial professional for the best course of action to pay it off.
3. Partner up with a professional.
Your financial professional should be a trusted partner in your journey to and through retirement. It’s important to build a relationship with a financial planner or adviser well before you end your professional career. Lean on someone who understands your specific life situation and who you feel is making decisions in your best interests, assisting in your financial planning and ensuring you are on track to meet future financial and life goals.
Regular reviews of your financial plan with a professional are essential. Annual or biannual meetings can help you assess your investments’ performance and ensure you’re sticking to your budget. These reviews also offer projections for future cash flow and spending, allowing for timely adjustments.
4. Have some cash on hand (but not too much).
An emergency fund plays an indispensable role for retirees. With unexpected expenses, such as home repairs, health issues or car maintenance, having a robust savings account is more critical than ever. Ideally, this fund should be larger than it was during your working years, as recovery from large, unplanned expenses is more challenging on a fixed income.
Inflation is always a factor that significantly affects retirement planning, and for those on the brink of retirement right now, that’s especially the case. To mitigate its impact, I recommend retirees avoid holding excessive amounts of their portfolio in cash, which can erode purchasing power. A balanced investment mix, tailored to an inflationary environment, is crucial. Regularly consulting with a professional can ensure your portfolio is optimally positioned to withstand inflationary pressures.
5. Plan ahead for higher health care costs.
Rising health care costs are a prominent concern for retirees. Planning for these expenses involves understanding the full spectrum of potential costs — from Medicare to long-term care.
Budgeting for health care requires acknowledging that these costs will rise annually, consuming a larger portion of your fixed income over time. Utilizing online tools to estimate future health care costs can provide valuable guidance in this area. Review the resources available on Medicare's website and visit the website of your individual health insurer, which may also provide additional cost analysis tools.
6. Pick the right spot to retire.
Choosing where to live post-retirement is another critical decision. For some couples or individuals, it may be a very difficult one when factoring in personal relationships with family and close friends. In the end, it’s essential to ensure that you do what’s right for your overall well-being. This includes ensuring the taxes and cost of living in your chosen location can be comfortably covered by your retirement paycheck. This often-overlooked decision can significantly impact your financial comfort and stability in retirement. Take the time to consider all of the factors at play.
Wherever you settle in your golden years, personal fulfillment and well-being are paramount. Engaging in community activities, mentoring and spending quality time with family and friends are ways to enrich this life stage. Remember, retirement is not just about managing finances; it's about enjoying life to the fullest, maintaining overall well-being and finding happiness in everyday moments.
As you approach retirement, the key is to plan meticulously, adapt to new financial realities and embrace the opportunities this phase offers.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
Kevin Brauer, a distinguished finance industry professional with over three decades of experience, has been at the helm of Affinity Credit Union as CEO and President since January 2023. His substantial contribution to Affinity over the past seven years has been instrumental in propelling the firm's value proposition and innovating its financial well-being initiatives. Brauer leads Affinity's dedicated team of 500 employees at its Basking Ridge, N.J., headquarters and throughout its 18-plus branches.
-
-
Six Unique Airbnbs To Stay In: Treehouses, UFOs & More
Check out these six unique Airbnbs you can stay in for a truly unusual experience.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Hits New High as Apple Stock Soars
Apple stock was one of the biggest gainers Tuesday as analysts were encouraged by the tech giant's new AI offerings.
By Karee Venema Published
-
Own a Business? Beware of False Friends
These words don’t mean what you might think they mean in another language. Some brands have learned that lesson the hard way.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Why Retail Investors Are Embracing Private Markets
A growing shift toward private equity funds and private companies is poised to redefine the traditional boundaries of the investment landscape.
By Adam Lampe Published
-
What Is Probate, and Who Has to Deal With It?
The probate process can be a long and expensive journey for heirs. Real estate, cars and even art often trigger probate, but other assets get a free pass.
By Patrick M. Simasko, J.D. Published
-
Why Your Business Shouldn’t Be Your Only Retirement Plan
You can’t depend on selling your company for big bucks to fund your dream retirement. Instead, consider these three smart saving, investing and succession tips.
By Stephen B. Dunbar III, JD, CLU Published
-
Do You Fear an IRS Audit? You Shouldn't if You Do Your Homework
If you document everything, there’s no reason to freak out if the IRS audits you. Audits are mostly about seeking documentation, not making accusations.
By Matthew Chancey, CFP® Published
-
When Investing for Retirement, Be Like Rip Van Winkle
Spend 20 years in a stupor, rather than getting anxious about daily stock market fluctuations, and reap the rewards of retirement investment returns adding up.
By Andrew Rosen, CFP®, CEP Published
-
Scams in Retirement: How to Get Fraudsters to Scram
If a caller asks you for money or personal info like account numbers and passwords, you should hang up. Here’s how to spot scammers and protect yourself.
By Tony Drake, CFP®, Investment Advisor Representative Published
-
Are You a Money Dummy? Here’s How to Fix That
Lots of us didn’t learn about finances in school (or at home). No worries. To get ahead, you just need to dive right in and get started.
By Mindy J. Oglesby, CFP®, NSSA®, IRMAACP Published