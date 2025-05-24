Retirement Reality Check: Four Risks You'll Want to Avoid at All Costs

Did you have “global pandemic” on your bingo card of possible retirement risks? The reality is that risks abound, and you can’t always see them coming.

Still, a proactive stance can help you get through them — and thrive.

Here are the top risks retirees need to be aware of and how to guard against them.

1. Outliving your savings

Americans are living longer than ever. While most would welcome increased longevity, it also means you’ll need money to fund additional years of retirement. What can you do to ensure your savings last?

Work longer. Working just a few years longer can help you save more money, while also delaying your need to tap your nest egg.

Working just a few years longer can help you save more money, while also delaying your need to tap your nest egg. Part-time work. Instead of leaving work behind completely, consider taking a part-time job to bring in some income so your money can continue to grow.

Instead of leaving work behind completely, consider taking a part-time job to bring in some income so your money can continue to grow. Delay Social Security. If your health is good and you have other income sources now, you can get a significantly bigger paycheck by waiting on Social Security.

If your health is good and you have other income sources now, you can get a significantly bigger paycheck by waiting on Social Security. Consider an annuity. A lifetime income annuity provides you with a guaranteed source of income you can’t outlive.

2. Encountering sequence of returns risk

Your chances of running out of money are much less if you retire during a booming market and your portfolio is up. But what happens if you retire during a market decline? It’s a little-known phenomenon known as sequence of returns risk.

Making withdrawals from your portfolio when it’s down forces you to sell more investments to come up with the amount you need. Not only does that drain your portfolio faster, but it leaves you with fewer assets with which to participate in an eventual rebound.

A wealth adviser can work with you in the years leading up to retirement to create a pool of money for your immediate cash needs so you won’t need to make withdrawals if the market is down.

The chart below illustrates what can happen to a hypothetical portfolio based on different returns at different points in time.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Nicole Farbo)

3. Rising health and medical expenses

Health care is one of the biggest retirement expenses, but many people overlook it when planning for retirement.

Health care costs are expected to rise about 7.5% in 2025, a near-record trend that is driven by inflationary pressure, prescription drug spending and behavioral health utilization.

To ensure that health care costs don’t overwhelm your retirement, pay attention to these things:

Health savings accounts (HSAs). You can build up an account for health-related expenses by saving in tax-advantaged HSAs in the years before retirement.

You can build up an account for health-related expenses by saving in tax-advantaged HSAs in the years before retirement. Health insurance. If you retire before age 65, you’ll need to line up health insurance coverage. Some options to consider: COBRA through your previous employer, a health exchange plan or a high-deductible plan paired with an HSA.

If you retire before age 65, you’ll need to line up health insurance coverage. Some options to consider: COBRA through your previous employer, a health exchange plan or a high-deductible plan paired with an HSA. Medicare. Medicare won’t cover all your health care expenses in retirement. In addition to Medicare, which covers some doctors’ visits and hospital stays, you’ll want to purchase supplemental plans to pay for out-of-pocket costs.

Medicare won’t cover all your health care expenses in retirement. In addition to Medicare, which covers some doctors’ visits and hospital stays, you’ll want to purchase supplemental plans to pay for out-of-pocket costs. Long-term care insurance. The possibility of needing long-term care is higher than you might think. Long-term care insurance can pay for care when you’re no longer able to care for yourself. The earlier you buy it, the more affordable the premiums will be.

4. Letting inflation erode your purchasing power

It may seem harmless in small doses, but over time, inflation can erode your purchasing power. Think of it as a silent thief stealing the value of your money. While Social Security has automatic cost-of-living adjustments each year, it’s up to you to make sure the rest of your money keeps up with inflation. These strategies might help:

Invest for growth. Over time, stocks have shown the ability to outpace inflation. Even in retirement, it’s important to keep some of your portfolio invested in stocks.

Over time, stocks have shown the ability to outpace inflation. Even in retirement, it’s important to keep some of your portfolio invested in stocks. Inflation-proof your investments. Consider inflation in the context of your investment selection and work with your financial adviser to adjust based on your situation.

Consider inflation in the context of your investment selection and work with your financial adviser to adjust based on your situation. Explore annuities. Some annuities come with payments that increase with inflation, providing a steady income stream that retains its purchasing power over time.

Retirement is an exciting chapter in life, offering countless opportunities for personal fulfillment and quality time with loved ones.

However, concerns about financial security can create anxiety and keep you up at night.

The good news is that with a little bit of planning, you can pave the way for a smooth transition into retirement.

