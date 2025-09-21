The 'Ted Lasso' Effect: A Positive Outlook Really Can Strengthen Your Retirement Plan

Ted Lasso, the fictional soccer coach, won over his team's players, fans and management with his infectious optimism and knack for seeing the good in people.

One of his mantras — "Be curious, not judgmental" — doesn't just make for feel-good TV; it's a mindset that can be surprisingly powerful in retirement planning.

When it comes to your financial future, most advice focuses on numbers: how much you've saved, your withdrawal rate, how long you might live. But there's evidence that how you feel about the future may matter just as much — if not more.

Optimism can foster better saving habits, support financial security and help keep your plan on track.

A surprising predictor of financial preparedness

Research shows optimism strongly correlates with proactive financial planning:

Higher savings. Optimists save 16.9% more on average than their less optimistic peers, even after factoring in age, income and background, according to one study.

Better retirement planning. Another study, conducted by Michael Finke, a professor at the American College of Financial Services and about which he wrote for Think Advisor, reveals that optimists are 67% more likely to estimate their savings needs and 75% more likely to save at least 10% of their income.

Greater preparedness. The study also found that optimists are 118% more likely to feel ready to live to age 100 and 53% more likely to convert retirement savings into at least $1,000 in monthly income through products such as annuities.

The same study reports that more than 40% of optimists devote significant effort to their health, and nearly three in four feel confident about life in their 80s — mindsets that support longer, more financially secure retirements.

Why optimism drives action

Behavioral economists note that decisions about saving and spending aren't purely rational. They're shaped by beliefs, emotions and our view of the future. Optimists tend to picture themselves thriving later in life — and are more likely to act now to make their vision real.

That mindset shows up beyond finances — in healthier eating, regular exercise and better stress management. Personal wellness and financial wellness often go hand in hand. If you believe your future is worth investing in, you're more likely to invest.

The longevity factor

Optimism may even add years to your life. According to MIT, optimists tend to live 11% to 15% longer on average than pessimists and have a strong potential to achieve "exceptional longevity." That's not just an emotional benefit — it's a financial game-changer.

With longer lifespans and medical advances, today's retirees may live far beyond previous generations. Some projections suggest the age 100-plus population in the U.S. could quadruple over the next few decades. Planning for that future requires more than spreadsheets — it requires vision.

And looking ahead, optimists are 237% more likely than pessimists to afford living to 100.

From fear-based to future-focused

Financial messaging often leans into fear: "You might run out of money." "What if the market crashes?"

While those risks are real, fear rarely inspires good decision-making. It can lead to short-term thinking and inaction.

Optimism flips the script, turning stress responses into purposeful action:

What kind of life do you want your future self to live?

How can financial security support that vision?

What steps can you take today to get closer to that goal?

By focusing on opportunity instead of scarcity, optimists make more intentional choices — and feel better along the way.

What this means for you

You don't have to be naturally optimistic to benefit. Optimism is a skill that can be strengthened through small, consistent actions:

Visualize your future. As Albert Einstein said, "Imagination is more important than knowledge." Picture the life you want — then make choices that support it.

Focus on what you can control. Did you know seven in 10 Americans rank financial strain as the greatest threat to their mental health? Automate savings, diversify your portfolio and make a plan. Steady income can remove a great deal of financial stress.

Reframe your self-talk. The way we speak to ourselves influences our actions. Encouragement fuels momentum, self-doubt stalls it.

Find your Lasso. My father had a "Lasso-like" approach in retirement, focusing on passions and purpose through ups and downs. If you're not naturally optimistic, find a mentor, coach or friend who inspires you.

Optimism isn't about ignoring risks or pretending challenges don't exist. It's about believing your future is worth preparing for — and acting accordingly.

A positive outlook, paired with a solid plan, can reduce financial stress, strengthen your confidence and help you navigate uncertainty with clarity.

Channeling your inner Ted Lasso and believing in yourself isn't just good for your mood — it's a powerful tool for retirement planning. With a fourth season of the show in production, there's even more reason to look ahead with optimism.

After all, a good laugh and a positive outlook can be as valuable in retirement as any item on your balance sheet.

