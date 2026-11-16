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At year-end, many investors review gains and look for ways to manage their tax bills. A more meaningful review also asks whether their investment strategy, account structure, charitable goals and future priorities remain aligned.
The goal isn't simply to reduce this year's taxes. It's to improve after-tax outcomes over time without losing sight of risk, liquidity, costs and long-term objectives.
That's why the most impactful financial planning strategies include tight coordination between bankers, financial advisers and tax professionals.
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Taxes matter, but they shouldn't dictate investment decisions. A tax-saving investment isn't necessarily a good investment, and avoiding a taxable gain shouldn't prevent a change that supports long-term goals.
Depending on an investor's goals, municipal bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separately managed accounts that hold individual securities and other tax-managed strategies might help improve tax efficiency while supporting the portfolio's overall direction.
A more useful year-end question: Is my portfolio still positioned to meet my goals after taxes, fees and investment risk?
About Adviser Intel
The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
Don't overlook asset location
Asset location means coordinating investments across a household's taxable, tax-deferred and tax-free accounts to help improve after-tax outcomes.
Municipal bonds might make sense in taxable accounts because their interest is often exempt from federal income tax, while taxable bonds might be better suited for tax-deferred accounts such as IRAs or 401(k)s.
The right placement depends on the investor's tax bracket, time horizon and withdrawal plans.
At year-end, compare holdings across taxable, tax-deferred and tax-free accounts to determine whether they still support retirement income needs, future spending goals and planned distributions.
The review might also include contribution levels, required minimum distributions (RMDs) and which accounts to draw from first.
A few strategies can help manage gains and losses in taxable portfolios:
Tax-loss harvesting can use realized losses to offset realized gains, subject to applicable tax rules
Direct indexing might create additional opportunities to harvest losses at the individual-security level while maintaining broad market exposure
Tax overlays can coordinate gain-and-loss management across multiple portfolios, including setting tax budgets and evaluating the household-wide impact of trades
Each approach should be considered in the context of the investor's overall investment and planning objectives. As always, consultation with a tax professional is critical to ensuring the most favorable outcomes.
Connect tax decisions to other priorities
Tax-efficient investing should support retirement income, charitable giving, future spending, and wealth-transfer goals — not operate separately from them.
In some situations, a securities-based line of credit might provide liquidity for tax obligations or other near-term needs without requiring the sale of appreciated investments.
As with any borrowing strategy, it involves interest costs and risks, including the possibility that a decline in collateral value could require additional collateral or repayment.
Similarly, donating appreciated securities might advance charitable goals while potentially avoiding capital-gains tax from selling the assets first. Families might also wish to review the timing of gifts, beneficiary designations, trust funding and other legacy objectives with their legal and tax advisors.
Any approach should fit the family's portfolio, cash-flow needs and estate plan.
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Use year-end as a planning checkpoint
Year-end offers a natural opportunity to step back and make sure investment, tax and planning decisions are working toward the same goals. Because some decisions affect multiple tax years, the review should consider both immediate consequences and longer-term trade-offs.
Consider three questions:
1. Has my tax situation changed?
2. Are investments held in the most appropriate accounts?
3. Do planned withdrawals, gifts or major expenses require portfolio or cash-reserve adjustments?
These decisions often have both investment and tax implications, so coordination among the investor, financial adviser and tax professional might lead to better outcomes. Each brings a different perspective to the broader plan.
A coordinated year-end review can turn individual tax and investment decisions into a more effective long-term wealth strategy.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Rich Guerrini is the President and Chief Executive Officer of PNC Wealth Management. In his role, he is responsible for all sales, operations, risk and compliance activities for the retail investments organization. Prior to his current responsibilities, Guerrini was Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Alternative Investments for PNC Investments and was responsible for development and rollout of the PNC Investment Center and PNC’s web-based investment offering.