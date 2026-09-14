How to Build a Financial Plan Without Drowning in Advice

In a digital world full of stock tips, influencers and self-proclaimed experts, keep your own goals at the forefront and be careful who you listen to.

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Financial advice has never been more accessible. However, it also has never been more overwhelming.

A scroll through social media delivers budgeting tips, stock recommendations, tax strategies and conflicting opinions from influencers, friends and self-proclaimed financial experts.

While having access to more information can be empowering, it can also make it difficult to determine what advice is credible, relevant and worth acting on.

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The reality is that building a financial plan doesn't require following every trend or implementing every strategy you encounter online. It requires understanding your own goals, evaluating information carefully and focusing on the decisions that will have the greatest impact on your financial future.

Before taking your next piece of financial advice, consider these four principles to help separate meaningful guidance from background noise.

About Adviser Intel

The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.

1. Start with your goals, not someone else's

One of the biggest mistakes people make is looking for financial advice before taking inventory of their own situation. It's easy to become excited about investment strategies, tax-saving techniques or the latest market opportunity, but those decisions should come after you've identified what you're trying to accomplish.

A financial plan should begin with a clear understanding of where you are today and where you want to go. Are you focused on:

Your priorities should dictate your strategy, not someone else's timeline.

Consider two recent college graduates who are both beginning their independent financial lives.

One graduates debt-free, while the other enters the workforce with significant student loan debt. The first might be able to begin building an emergency fund and saving for retirement relatively quickly, while the second might need to prioritize paying down debt and establishing emergency savings before pursuing other financial goals.

Following the exact same financial advice might make sense for one person and very little sense for the other.

Financial planning isn't about keeping pace with your peers. It's about making decisions that align with your unique circumstances and long-term goals.

Once you establish that foundation, it becomes much easier to evaluate whether a particular piece of advice fits your unique situation.

2. Be selective about who you listen to

The internet has made financial education more widely available than ever before, but it has also made it easier for misinformation to spread. Social media platforms are designed to reward content that captures attention, not necessarily content that is accurate or personalized.

Before acting on financial advice, ask yourself a few simple questions:

  • Who provides this information?
  • What experience or credentials do they have?
  • Are they offering objective guidance, or are they trying to sell a product or generate engagement?

The same level of skepticism should apply to advice from friends, family members and coworkers. A successful investment or tax strategy for someone else doesn't automatically make it appropriate for you.

Personal finance is exactly that. Your personal income, tax situation, family responsibilities, risk tolerance and goals all influence which strategies are most appropriate.

This doesn't mean you should ignore financial conversations altogether. Instead, use them as opportunities to learn what questions to ask rather than assuming every answer applies to your own situation.

3. Remember that financial planning is about more than investing

When many people hear the phrase "financial planning," they immediately think about investing or retirement accounts. While investments play an important role, they're only one piece of a much larger picture.

Investments aren't a replacement for inadequate insurance coverage, poor cash flow management or an unexpected tax bill. Likewise, focusing exclusively on retirement savings while ignoring other financial priorities can leave important gaps in your overall plan.

For some people, the most impactful financial decision is paying off high-interest credit card debt. For others, it might be building an emergency fund, reviewing insurance coverage, minimizing taxes or creating an estate plan.

A comprehensive financial plan considers how each of these pieces works together. Financial planning should evolve as your life changes. The strategies that make sense early in your career can look very different from the decisions you'll make as retirement approaches.

Rather than viewing your plan as a one-time project, think of it as an ongoing process that adapts alongside your goals and circumstances.

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4. Learn the difference between news and noise

Financial headlines are designed to grab attention. Every week seems to bring a new "can't miss" investment, market prediction or economic warning that promises to change everything.

Some of these developments genuinely deserve your attention. Changes to IRS contribution limits, tax legislation, retirement account rules or other regulatory updates might warrant adjustments to your financial plan because they directly affect your available planning opportunities.

Many headlines, however, are simply attempts to create urgency. A trending stock, viral investing strategy or sensational market prediction rarely requires immediate action.

If a piece of financial advice makes you feel as if you need to act immediately or risk missing out, it's often worth slowing down instead.

Long-term financial success is built through consistent decision-making, not constant reaction. Filtering out distractions allows you to focus on the information that supports your financial goals.

The abundance of financial information available today is both a blessing and a challenge. While there are more resources than ever to help people make informed decisions, there is also more noise competing for their attention.

A thoughtful financial plan isn't built by following every piece of advice that crosses your screen. It's built by understanding your goals, seeking guidance from credible sources, considering every aspect of your financial life, not just your investments, and recognizing the difference between meaningful developments and passing trends.

When your decisions are grounded in your own circumstances instead of someone else's timeline, financial planning becomes less overwhelming and far more effective.

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Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Lindsay Martinez, CFP®
Lindsay Martinez, CFP®
Operations and Process Coach, XY Planning Network (XYPN)

Lindsay Martinez is a CFP® Professional with over 15 years of experience across the financial services industry, including various leadership positions. Her diverse background includes time spent at small RIAs, large institutions like Empower and T. Rowe Price and ultimately, building her own firm from scratch as an XYPN member in 2019. After successfully running her practice for five years, Lindsay made the intentional decision to close her firm and take a sabbatical to recharge. Returning with a renewed focus on helping others succeed, she joined XYPN as Director of Advisor Success before transitioning to her current role as Operations and Process Coach.