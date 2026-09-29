How to Support Multiple Generations in Your Family Without Gutting Your Own Future

If you're part of the sandwich generation, you may be helping aging parents with medical expenses and adult children with living costs. That can endanger your own retirement savings. Here's how to care for your family without sacrificing your retirement.

Chad Waddoups&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
A multigenerational family having dinner together outside.
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If you've felt torn between paying your parents' medical bills, helping your young adult child make a car payment and trying to save for your own retirement, you're not alone.

Millions of Americans in the sandwich generation face this financial and emotional challenge.

A few recent statistics underscore the issue's scale:

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Why is this happening now?

Multiple pressures are converging for many people in midlife.

  • Aging parents are living longer
  • More adult children remain financially and emotionally dependent
  • You still need to manage your career and prepare for your retirement
  • Financial strains such as inflation and unexpected expenses can create additional burdens

This leaves many middle-aged adults unable to absorb the financial shock.

About Adviser Intel

The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.

Even celebrities aren't immune. In a 2025 article from The Hollywood Reporter, Tina Fey described having her kids and an aging parent under one roof as wonderful but also as something that takes a real toll.

What challenges do aging parents present?

The primary concern for aging parents is medical expenses. One strategy is to make sure they're enrolled in the right health plan.

For example, Medicare Advantage could help limit out-of-pocket costs significantly.

The cost of assisted living is another pain point. If it's feasible, have a parent move in with you or another family member to reduce or eliminate that expense. Create a network of siblings, other family members and close friends who can pitch in with caregiving duties instead of paying for in-home healthcare.

Other nonmonetary resources you can provide are time, transportation and meal prep. Sharing the load this way saves money and can often strengthen family bonds.

It's also worth exploring what government or community resources might be available. Many families don't realize how much financial relief programs can provide until they investigate those avenues.

What challenges do adult children present?

For adult children, the issue is often less about a single expense and more about boundaries. If your child relies on you financially but doesn't have a clear path toward independence, it might be time to help them build one — whether that's finding a job, budgeting for their own apartment or creating an emergency savings account.

Have an honest conversation about money and expectations with your child. It might not be comfortable, but it's often necessary for both their and your long-term success.

You might also need to practice saying no, which is never easy for a parent. It's OK if they stumble a bit as they become more independent. That's how we all learn.

Consider ways to support your children that won't drain your bank account. Babysitting your grandchildren instead of paying for daycare is one example that benefits everyone. You can also save on food costs by having a large family meal at least once a week.

Don't forget to celebrate the small wins to help them build confidence.

How does this affect your retirement?

While it might be tempting to dip into your retirement savings to help family members, remember you spent decades building your nest egg. Once those funds are spent, it's nearly impossible to rebuild them in a meaningful way, as time is one resource you can't get back.

Additionally, your children might not be able to return the favor when you're the aging parent.

Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.

Sound advice in most situations is to prioritize your own health and treat your retirement savings as a last resort for helping family, not a first response. This doesn't mean you should avoid helping your family — you need to explore alternative ways to support them.

Where do you go from here?

Taking emotion out of financial decisions is difficult but essential. Try to approach each decision with a clear head and lean on your financial adviser to help you separate what feels urgent from what's sustainable.

Together, you can walk through your options and build a plan that balances caring for the people you love today with protecting the retirement you've worked so hard to build for tomorrow.

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Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Mountain America Credit Union and Mountain America Investment Services are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Mountain America Investment Services, and may also be employees of Mountain America Credit Union. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Mountain America Credit Union or Mountain America Investment Services. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are: Not insured by NCUA or any other government agency. Not credit union guaranteed. Not credit union deposits or obligations. May lose value.

Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Chad Waddoups
Chad Waddoups
Vice President of Wealth Management, Mountain America Credit Union

Chad is the Vice President of Wealth Management where he oversees a team of advisers providing financial guidance to members of Mountain America Credit Union. Chad earned an MBA from Brigham Young University (BYU) and is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC). With years of experience in the financial sector, Chad has been invited to speak at various conferences and industry events and enjoys providing informative content on a range of financial topics.