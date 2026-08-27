A Parent's Playbook for Raising Financially Fit Kids

Raising financially literate children requires intentionality. By making financial literacy a regular part of family life, parents can empower their kids to make informed, responsible financial decisions that will benefit them throughout their lives.
And that attitude helps your kids — and yourself — throughout all phases of raising children.
First, starting a family — maybe in your 20s or 30s — means a shift in both your lifestyle and your finances, but it also means that you are responsible for teaching your children good financial hygiene and money habits.
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Later, your 40s often bring a unique blend of increased responsibilities and high earning potential, and you might find yourself balancing the financial and emotional needs of growing children with your own financial planning goals.
Finally, as your children approach their teen and young adulthood years, it is important that you set them up for success in college and beyond by building on earlier lessons.
Here are specific ideas for each stage.
Start talking to them about money when they're young
Start early and normalize talking about money. Begin as early as when they are 5 years old. Introduce age-appropriate financial activities that help them understand the value of money and how to manage it.
Making "money memories" with your kids is one way to educate them about financial responsibility while having fun: Giving them a piggy bank to learn about saving, practicing budgeting on family outings and celebrating savings wins are a few ways to teach kids about money, and they can also create positive memories.
Today's kids may never carry as much physical cash as adults, but they still need to understand the value of every dollar. Whether money lives in a wallet or on a phone, the habits of saving, spending intentionally and planning never change.
To help children recognize that continuity, openly discuss financial decisions and share your household budgeting process in simple terms.
Later, this foundation will help as children reach their teen years. You can encourage them to track their spending habits and get a part-time job or step into a small entrepreneurial venture.
Just like any skill, practicing good financial habits over time makes children more adept at managing money as they grow older.
Go digital, but don't ignore physical cash
I send my preteen daughter's allowance through Apple Pay because that is most likely how she'll interact with money as she gets older. It is important for her to learn how to make digital payments and manage her account in a world that continues to move toward "tap" or "double click" to pay.
This also teaches her independence and empowers her to make her own money decisions — and potentially money mistakes. I would rather have her make a $20 purchase that she regrets at age 12, than a $20,000 mistake when she's 22.
While embracing digital tools, I also intentionally use physical cash to teach my daughter about other financial concepts. We talk about where cash comes from and how to count it, and we take physical money to the bank to deposit into her savings account.
I want her to understand that the numbers on the screen in her Apple Wallet represent real dollars, and I want her to be comfortable managing her money both ways.
Teach them about trade-offs
Teens — like all of us — need to understand that every financial decision involves a trade-off. Spending money on one thing means that money won't be available for something else.
For example, buying the latest gaming console might mean saving less for a car, college or future experiences. This concept helps them prioritize and understand the long-term implications of their choices.
Help teens learn to resist the bombardment of messages promoting instant gratification and luxury, often amplified through social media. Help them differentiate between needs and wants, understand the true cost of things (including the impact of debt) and resist the pressure to keep up with trends.
Encourage them to use critical thinking about advertising and social media influencers and emphasize that a healthy money mindset often comes from smart choices and delayed gratification, not just outward displays of wealth.
If they're working, consider helping them open a Roth IRA to teach them about investing early. You should also discuss responsible credit use before they get their first credit card.
Don't stop when they get to college
The goal isn't to raise a child who can balance a checkbook — it's to raise a young adult who feels confident making financial decisions. That confidence comes from hundreds of small conversations and real-life experiences over many years, not one big lesson.
College provides a perfect context for in-depth discussions, both when saving and spending. It's never too early, or too late, to start saving for college.
If you anticipate that your child will contribute to the costs of their higher education, that's something to discuss earlier rather than later. That way, as they grow up, they'll have a full understanding of the plan.
Raising financially savvy children is more important than ever in today's fast-paced, digital world. Teaching your kids about the value of money and how to manage it responsibly can have a lasting impact on their future success.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.