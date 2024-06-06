How Finances Are Split In a Gray Divorce

Navigating how finances are split in a gray divorce? Divvying up assets accumulated over many years of marriage can be complicated.

A senior couple sits on a couch looking away from each other.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ella Vincent
By
published

"Till death do us part” no longer applies to a growing number of older couples. A Bowling Green State University study found that between 1990 and 2021, the divorce rate more than doubled for those ages 55 to 64, and the rate tripled for those 65 and older.

“People are living longer, they are healthier, and divorce doesn’t have the stigma it used to have,” says Lili Vasileff, a certified financial planner and an expert on the financial aspects of divorce. But a late-in-life divorce can come with plenty of challenges.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Ella Vincent
Ella Vincent
Staff Writer

Ella Vincent is a personal finance writer who has written about credit, retirement, and employment issues. She has previously written for Motley Fool and Yahoo Finance. She enjoys going to concerts in her native Chicago and watching basketball.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8