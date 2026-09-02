When we talk about financial literacy, the conversation almost always runs in one direction: How to budget, how to manage debt, how to start investing. These are the right lessons to teach, and we should keep teaching them.
But after more than three decades working in retirement services, I've come to believe we're missing a critical and significant part of the story. We spend enormous energy teaching people how to build savings and comparatively little teaching them how to hold on to what they've saved.
I'd go further: Preservation isn't just a neglected topic within financial literacy — it may be the best evidence we have of whether or not financial literacy is actually working.
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Budgeting and investing are skills a person can learn in a classroom. Preservation is what happens later, out in the world, when that knowledge gets tested against a job change, a cash crunch or a moved-and-forgotten retirement account. It's less a lesson than a track record.
What's at stake?
Consider what actually happens over the course of a career:
- A worker leaves a job and is handed a check for their 401(k) balance instead of rolling it into a new plan or an IRA
- A saver facing a cash crunch takes a hardship withdrawal and, once the crisis passes, never rebuilds what was taken out
- Someone borrows against their retirement savings account and then changes jobs before the loan is repaid, triggering taxes and penalties on what's left outstanding
- A small account from a job held a decade ago simply sits forgotten, never consolidated, never growing, until the person who owns it loses track of it entirely
None of these moments feels dramatic when it happens. A cashed-out check for a few thousand dollars doesn't feel like it's undoing years of discipline. But that's exactly what it's doing.
Money withdrawn from a tax-advantaged retirement account doesn't just disappear from a balance sheet — it disappears from the compounding process that makes retirement savings work in the first place.
A $5,000 withdrawal at age 30 is not a $5,000 loss by age 65. Depending on market returns, it can be tens of thousands of dollars in lost growth. Multiply that across a career in which the average worker changes employers roughly a dozen times, and the scale of the problem comes into focus.
According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI), about $92 billion in savings was lost through premature cash-outs in 2015 alone.
The damage is greatest for the savers who can least afford it — younger workers, lower-income workers and workers of color, who are disproportionately likely to hold the small balances most at risk of being cashed out.
The problem with 401(k) rollovers
Here's the uncomfortable part: This usually isn't a failure of literacy at all. It's a failure of infrastructure. A worker who changes jobs and wants to roll over a small balance is, in most cases, on their own — filling out paper forms, making phone calls and coordinating between two institutions that have no standard way of talking to each other.
Faced with that friction on the way out the door of a job they're leaving, most people take the path of least resistance. That path is usually a cash-out.
Behavioral research backs this up: Defaults shape outcomes more reliably than education alone. When we ask someone to make a good decision under time pressure, we get inconsistent results, no matter how well we've taught them.
When we build systems that carry a saver's account forward automatically unless they choose otherwise, we get consistent ones.
Some retirement plans have begun building this in directly — automatically carrying a small balance into a new employer's plan unless the saver opts out, rather than requiring them to request a rollover themselves.
It's worth asking your HR department or plan administrator whether your new employer's 401(k) has this kind of feature, since it can mean your balance follows you with no action required on your part.
It's a structural fix to a structural problem: It makes preservation the default and removes the friction that leads to cash-outs in the first place.
None of this means financial literacy doesn't matter — it means we've defined it too narrowly. Teaching someone to save is necessary but insufficient if we don't also teach them that a small, forgotten 401(k) is not "found money" to be cashed out at the first opportunity — it's the same nest egg of retirement savings they've been building all along, just sitting in a different account.
Teaching someone to invest is necessary but insufficient if we don't also teach them that a 401(k) hardship withdrawal, however justified in the moment, comes with a cost that compounds long after the hardship has passed.
Four ways to hold on to your savings
So what does preservation look like in practice?
- If you're leaving a job, default to rolling your 401(k) into your new employer's plan or an IRA rather than taking a check. Even a small balance benefits from decades of continued compounding.
- If you've taken a hardship withdrawal, treat rebuilding that balance as a goal with the same seriousness as building it the first time.
- If you have an outstanding loan against your 401(k) and you're changing jobs, find out the repayment deadline before you leave. Most plans require repayment shortly after separation, or the balance is treated as a taxable distribution.
- If you suspect you have a left-behind account from a past job, there are tools that can help you track it down, such as the Retirement Savings Lost and Found Database, which was established under SECURE 2.0.
If financial literacy is going to mean anything over the course of someone's working life, it has to expand beyond the accumulation phase, and it has to be reinforced by systems that make preservation the easy choice rather than the disciplined exception.
Preservation isn't the end result of financial literacy — it's the proof of it.
Building wealth and protecting it are not the same skill. It's time we started teaching and building for both.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.