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What 42 Years as a Financial Adviser Has Taught Me About Financial Confidence
Four decades in financial planning has taught this adviser one thing above all: People want to take control of their financial future, but aren't always confident in their decisions. These five principles will help you turn that around.
In my 42 years in financial services, one lesson has stood the test of time: Markets change, investment strategies come and go, and headlines shift daily, but human behavior around money remains remarkably consistent.
There is always a "next big thing" competing for attention, from dot-com stocks to cryptocurrencies to artificial intelligence. Through the noise, people want financial control, but many feel uncertain about whether they're making the right choices.
According to a new Financial Confidence report from Edelman Financial Engines (EFE), 84% of Americans prefer to stay actively engaged in retirement and savings decisions, yet only 40% of them know exactly how their 401(k) is invested.
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This disconnect between people's desire to take control of their financial future and their confidence in the decisions they're making is what EFE calls the Financial Confidence Gap.
This captures much of what I've seen throughout my career. People aren't looking for the next hot stock — they want reassurance they're making sound financial decisions. Helping people navigate uncertainty, whether that was Black Monday, the 2008 financial crisis or the pandemic, has defined the past four decades of my work.
Financial confidence doesn't come from guessing what the markets will do next. It comes from being prepared for whatever they do and knowing when to seek financial advice.
About Adviser Intel
The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
The career-to-retirement arc is universal
Most people travel a similar financial path. Early on, we focus on earning a living and building a life. As income grows, spending often grows alongside it. Eventually, a more important question emerges: Can this lifestyle continue into retirement?
That is when financial planning becomes indispensable. It helps answer the question that matters most: Am I on track? Not whether you picked the perfect stock or guessed the next winning sector, but whether your savings, spending and investments are aligned with your goals.
The most successful investors I've worked with, whether in 1984 or today, share a common trait. They drown out market noise and focus on the decisions they can control.
Lasting financial security comes from focusing on savings rates, spending habits, portfolio allocation and preparing for life's inevitable transitions.
The quiet revolution that changed everything
Few innovations have helped ordinary investors more than the rise of 401(k) plans and low-cost index funds. Together, they democratized investing, giving millions of workers direct access to the markets and affordable tools to build long-term wealth.
For many Americans, a 401(k) became their first experience as an investor, allowing them to save directly from their paycheck, benefit from employer matching contributions and take a more active role in building their retirement security.
At the same time, low-cost index funds gave investors a simple and powerful way to capture their fair share of market returns. Instead of trying to predict which stocks or sectors would outperform, investors could own broad segments of the market and participate in economic growth wherever it occurred.
This shift allowed investors to spend less time worrying about markets and more time focusing on their financial plan.
Confidence comes from clarity
That is why financial planning remains so important. It transforms uncertainty into action. It helps people understand their options, establish realistic goals and build a roadmap toward them.
That's especially important in today's economy. In fact, our report found that nearly half of Americans feel stressed, and among those who are stressed, 72% identify money issues as the primary driver. That aligns with what I've heard in so many client conversations.
For retirees, the challenge increasingly shifts from saving to spending wisely. That requires thoughtful coordination of Social Security, pensions, required minimum distributions, taxes and portfolio withdrawals.
The report also found that planning for healthcare and long-term care costs has become the top unmet planning need among those approaching retirement. Retirement is not just an investment challenge. It is a cash-flow challenge, a tax-planning challenge, a healthcare-planning challenge and, increasingly, a longevity challenge.
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The path forward
After more than four decades in financial services, I've come to believe that confidence has less to do with predicting the future than preparing for it.
Markets will continue to change, just as they have throughout my career. But the principles that help build confidence remain remarkably consistent: Understand your blind spots, save diligently, invest thoughtfully, plan ahead and stay focused on what matters most.
The future will always be uncertain. Being prepared for it is what creates confidence.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Bill Schultheis is a veteran financial adviser, investment writer and widely respected speaker who helps investors stay focused on long‑term planning over short‑term market noise. He founded Soundmark Wealth Management in 2000, growing it to more than $453 million in assets before its 2024 acquisition by Edelman Financial Engines, where he now serves on the Wealth Planning team.