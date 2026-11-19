Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Retirees feel less sure about money than they did a year ago. In the 2026 Retirement Confidence Survey from the Employee Benefit Research Institute and Greenwald Research, 73% of retirees said they were confident they would have enough money to live comfortably. That's down from 78% in 2025. Fewer than half of workers and retirees said they had figured out how much they will need for healthcare in retirement.
When people feel unsure, they look for answers. Increasingly, people are turning to AI with their money questions.
About Adviser Intel
The author of this article is a participant in Kiplinger's Adviser Intel program, a curated network of trusted financial professionals who share expert insights on wealth building and preservation. Contributors, including fiduciary financial planners, wealth managers, CEOs and attorneys, provide actionable advice about retirement planning, estate planning, tax strategies and more. Experts are invited to contribute and do not pay to be included, so you can trust their advice is honest and valuable.
What AI does well
AI is good at the busywork that slows planning down. It can:
Explain money terms in plain words, like the difference between a traditional IRA and a Roth IRA.
Sort and sum up papers, like statements and tax forms.
Run "what if" questions. What if I spend more? What if I wait to claim Social Security?
Flag things worth a closer look, like a required withdrawal coming up or a missing beneficiary form.
Used this way, AI saves time and helps you show up to a planning meeting with better questions.
When the problem gets complex, AI can make things up
AI works best with simple questions. As a problem grows, with more facts and more pieces that depend on each other, the chance of a mistake grows, too. And the mistakes don't look like mistakes. They look like polished, confident answers.
Lawyers learned this the hard way. In 2023, two New York attorneys asked ChatGPT to find past court rulings to support their case. ChatGPT made up six of them, complete with fake quotes. The lawyers filed them with the court as real. The judge fined them and their firm $5,000 and made them send letters to the real judges whose names appeared on the fake rulings.
It wasn't a one-time slip. Legal researcher Damien Charlotin runs a public database that lists more than 1,600 U.S. court cases where AI-invented content showed up in filings. And those are only the ones a judge caught.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology, a federal agency, has a name for this: "Confabulation." AI isn't trying to fool anyone. It generates answers by predicting likely words and patterns. Unless the system is grounded in reliable sources and the answer is independently verified, it can confidently present something that isn't true.
Retirement planning is exactly this kind of complex problem. Social Security, taxes, Medicare, investments and family needs all depend on each other. When you claim Social Security changes how much you pull from savings. That can raise your taxes, and higher income can raise your Medicare premiums.
Here is the key difference. Those lawyers had a judge and an opposing attorney checking their work. When you act on AI advice about your retirement, no one checks it. You may not find the mistake until the tax bill arrives, the account runs low or the choice can't be undone. A lawyer can pay a fine and move on. A retiree may not get a second chance.
Other places AI falls short
It only knows what you tell it
Ask a chatbot, "Should I do a Roth conversion?" and you will get a decent overview. But a real answer depends on your tax bracket, your future required withdrawals, your state taxes, the cash you have on hand and your plans for your heirs. Leave any of that out and the AI won't know it's missing.
It can't sit with you in a bad market
Some of the biggest money mistakes come from fear, not math. A market drop or a health scare can push people to sell at the worst time. A chatbot can tell you to stay calm. It can't see that you are scared or help you slow down.
Regulators are paying attention
The Securities and Exchange Commission named AI and automated investment tools as a focus of its 2026 exams, with special attention to older investors. The message is clear: A firm can't blame a bad result on AI. A licensed person is still responsible for the advice.
How to use AI the smart way
Use it as a research helper. Let it explain, organize and help you write down questions.
Ask for sources and dates. Check any rule, limit or tax number with an official source or a professional.
Be wary of exact promises. No tool knows future returns, future tax rates or how long you will live.
Keep private papers out of free tools. That includes tax returns, Social Security numbers and account logins.
Slow down on big moves. Large Roth conversions, beneficiary changes and selling in a panic are hard to undo.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Adviser Intel, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
Questions to ask your adviser about AI
If you work with a financial adviser, or are looking for one, ask these four questions:
How does your firm use AI?
Who checks the AI's work before it reaches me?
How do you protect my data?
Which decisions always get a human review?
A good adviser will be glad you asked.
What advisers need to change
Clients can now get basic facts for free, so an adviser's value can't just be knowing things. It has to be pulling the pieces together and standing behind the plan. Firms that ignore AI will fall behind. Firms that hand their judgment to AI will be harder to trust. The best firms will use AI for the busywork so advisers have more time for the conversations that matter.
The bottom line
This isn't a contest between people and machines. The best retirement plan uses both. Let AI help you learn, sort and prepare. Then let a qualified person who knows your whole story help you make the big calls and stay accountable for them.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
TOPICS
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Director of Portfolio Management, Peak American Investment Advisors
With over 19 years of experience in the financial services industry, Robert D. Blair, CFP®, brings a wealth of expertise in portfolio management and financial planning. His passion lies in helping clients set, pursue and achieve their financial goals with confidence. A proud native Texan, Robert graduated from Texas Christian University in 1993 with a BBA in Finance, where he also earned recognition as an All-Southwest Conference athlete. He continues to follow TCU sports closely.