One of the most important retirement planning questions is also one of the hardest to answer: How much can you withdraw from your portfolio each year without running out of money?
A commonly cited starting point is the 4% rule. It suggests withdrawing about 4% of a portfolio in the first year, then increasing that dollar amount for inflation.
Using this guideline:
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- A $1 million portfolio might initially support about $40,000 in annual withdrawals
- A $1.5 million portfolio might support about $60,000
- A $2 million portfolio might support about $80,000
These figures are illustrations, not guarantees. A sustainable strategy depends on retirement length, returns, inflation, taxes, healthcare costs, other income, spending flexibility and legacy goals.
A financial adviser can help determine how these factors work together and how the strategy should change over time.
The 4% rule is only a starting point
The 4% rule is appealing because it is simple. Retirement is not. Markets fluctuate, healthcare expenses rise, tax laws evolve and spending changes.
An adviser can help determine whether 4% is reasonable for a particular household or whether a higher or lower starting amount may be more appropriate.
Why the right withdrawal rate is different for everyone
No single withdrawal rate works for every retiree.
Retirement length and investment allocation. Someone retiring at 60 may need a portfolio to last 35 or 40 years. The portfolio must also balance stability and growth. Investing too conservatively may make it difficult to keep pace with inflation, while investing too aggressively may create large losses at the wrong time. An adviser can model longevity assumptions and build an allocation suited to the retiree's needs.
Inflation and taxes. Inflation gradually reduces purchasing power. Taxes also affect how much of a withdrawal is available to spend. Traditional retirement account withdrawals are generally taxable, qualified Roth withdrawals may be tax-free, and taxable accounts may produce interest, dividends and capital gains.
The order in which accounts are used can affect tax brackets, Medicare premiums, Social Security taxation and required minimum distributions. An adviser can help coordinate withdrawals across account types and work with a tax professional when appropriate.
Other income, spending and legacy goals. Social Security, pensions, rental income and annuity payments can reduce the amount required from investments. Retirees who can reduce discretionary spending during difficult markets may have more flexibility.
Some retirees want to spend most of their assets; others want to preserve wealth for family or charities. An adviser can coordinate income and balance lifestyle needs with long-term security and legacy goals.
Why average returns don't tell the whole story
Even when these factors are considered, the timing of market returns can significantly affect retirement outcomes.
A calculator may assume a portfolio earns a steady average return each year. Real markets don't behave that way. Two retirees can earn the same average return over 20 years and still have very different results depending on when gains and losses occur.
The importance of sequence of returns risk
This timing risk is known as sequence of returns risk.
Consider two retirees with the same starting portfolio, withdrawals and average return. One experiences strong returns early. The other experiences a major decline shortly after retiring and stronger returns later.
The second retiree may end up with far less money because withdrawals during a downturn require selling more shares at depressed prices. Those shares are no longer available to participate in a recovery.
Assume a retiree begins with $1 million and plans to withdraw $40,000 annually. If the portfolio declines 20% before the withdrawal, its value falls to $800,000. After taking $40,000, about $760,000 remains. The portfolio would then need to gain more than 31% to return to $1 million.
This is why a withdrawal plan shouldn't operate independently from the investment strategy.
How an adviser can help manage retirement income risk
Sequence risk can't be eliminated, but it can be managed.
Maintain an appropriate cash reserve. Cash for near-term expenses may reduce the need to sell stocks during a downturn. An adviser can help determine how much to hold without weakening long-term growth.
Create flexible spending rules. A retiree may temporarily delay a major purchase, reduce travel or pause inflation increases. Establishing guidelines in advance can make these decisions easier.
Rebalance systematically. An adviser can restore the portfolio to its intended allocation and help prevent short-term headlines from driving investment decisions.
Coordinate Social Security and pensions. Delaying Social Security may increase future guaranteed income but require larger portfolio withdrawals in the near term. An adviser can compare the trade-offs involving taxes, longevity and survivor benefits.
Use a dynamic withdrawal strategy. A fixed withdrawal may not remain appropriate throughout retirement. Guardrails can allow spending to rise after strong performance and decline when the portfolio falls below predetermined levels.
Why ongoing advice matters
A retirement plan shouldn't be treated as a one-time calculation. Markets, spending, tax laws, health and family circumstances change.
An adviser can review withdrawal rates, rebalance investments, update projections, coordinate tax-sensitive distributions and provide an objective perspective during volatile markets.
The value of advice is not predicting every market move. It is helping retirees make disciplined decisions based on a coordinated plan rather than short-term emotion.
The bottom line
The 4% rule can be a useful starting point, but it isn't a personalized retirement income plan.
A sustainable strategy must account for retirement length, investment allocation, inflation, taxes, healthcare costs, other income, spending flexibility, legacy goals and sequence of returns risk.
A financial adviser can bring these issues together and help adjust the strategy as circumstances change. The goal isn't simply to withdraw the maximum amount possible today. It is to balance enjoying retirement now with maintaining financial security for the years ahead.
This article is intended for general educational purposes and does not constitute individualized investment, tax, legal or retirement advice.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.