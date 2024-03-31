Five Benefits of Slow Travel in Retirement
Consider immersing yourself in the culture of a village rather than making a list of all the things you need to do and see within a short period of time.
Traveling in retirement is your golden ticket to a new kind of freedom, where every day holds the potential for new adventures and discoveries. But instead of rushing to see every famous landmark or city, imagine taking a different path — one where you settle into a place, get to know its rhythms and live like a local for a while. Welcome to the world of slow travel, a way of journeying that's less about checking boxes and more about making genuine connections with the places you visit.
Choosing to explore one area deeply rather than skimming the surface of many can transform your travel experience. Rent a quaint apartment in a village, learn the local language, shop at the farmers' markets and become a regular at a neighborhood café. This slow, immersive approach minimizes travel stress and expenses and maximizes your understanding and appreciation of the local culture and lifestyle.
The possibilities for slow travel destinations are endless and can cater to every taste and interest. Fancy a beach retreat? Consider the serene coasts of Thailand or the Philippines, where the cost of living is low and the scenery is postcard-perfect. If culture and history are more your style, the ancient towns of Italy or the vibrant cities of Mexico could be your calling. For those who crave scenic landscapes and outdoor activities, the majestic mountains and lakes of New Zealand offer a tranquil backdrop for an extended stay.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Here are some benefits of slow travel:
1. Retirement travel on a budget.
Slow travel in retirement offers significant cost savings. Opting for extended stays in a single destination opens a range of affordable accommodation options. Through platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, travelers can find long-term rentals that are economical and come with amenities conducive to further savings, such as kitchens. Cooking with ingredients bought locally not only cuts down on dining out costs but also deepens your connection to the area's food culture and traditions.
2. Purposeful contribution to local economies.
Staying longer in a place means you contribute more to the local economy. Your spending on accommodations, dining and shopping goes directly into the pockets of local business owners and artisans, fostering a sense of community and mutual respect. This not only enriches your travel experience but also supports sustainable tourism practices.
3. Making meaningful connections.
One of the most rewarding aspects of slow travel is the opportunity to build lasting relationships. Joining local clubs, attending workshops and volunteering are great ways to meet people and integrate into the community. These connections can provide insights into the local way of life and create a network of friends around the world.
4. Learning and growing through travel.
Slow travel isn't just about seeing new places; it's about experiencing personal growth and learning. Whether it's mastering a new language, picking up a local craft or understanding the intricacies of foreign cuisine, the skills and knowledge you gain can be just as valuable as the memories you make.
5. The environmental impact of slow travel.
Slow travel also has a positive impact on the environment. By taking fewer flights and living more like a local, you can reduce your carbon footprint. Choosing eco-friendly accommodations and practices further contributes to responsible and sustainable travel.
As you contemplate embarking on a slow travel adventure, remember that retirement is your time to explore the world in a way that truly resonates with you. Slow travel offers a unique blend of adventure, relaxation and deep cultural immersion.
To fully embrace slow travel, it's important to let go of the urge to see and do everything. Instead, focus on the experiences that truly matter to you. Whether it's spending your mornings painting by the seaside, writing in a café or hiking in the hills, slow travel allows you to pursue your passions at your own pace.
Related Content
Robert Hoffman has traveled to 33 different countries and has been working in the travel industry for 16 years after he founded his currency exchange business in 2007. Hoffman has a passion for learning about different cultures, dialects and lifestyles and prioritizes visiting rural areas and connecting with people along his travel journeys.
-
-
Four Ways to Give Money Tax-Free to Your Kids When You Die
If you’d prefer that your estate not pay more taxes than necessary, then these strategies are for you.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Investing Mistakes Beginners Make and How To Avoid Them
Beginning investors make plenty of wrong turns, but many basic investing mistakes can be avoided by following these rules.
By Mark R. Hake, CFA Published
-
Four Ways to Give Money Tax-Free to Your Kids When You Die
If you’d prefer that your estate not pay more taxes than necessary, then these strategies are for you.
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Can’t Afford It? There’s No Shame in Saying So
Trend of loud budgeting emphasizes being open about skipping unnecessary purchases and sticking to your budget, while older generations still struggle to talk about their finances.
By Neale Godfrey, Financial Literacy Expert Published
-
How to Plan for Retirement’s Go-Go, Slow-Go and No-Go Years
When retirement planning, it’s best to expect to do the big (and more expensive) stuff early on, when you’re healthier, then slow things down as you get older.
By Scott M. Dougan, RFC, Investment Adviser Published
-
How Life Insurance Can Help You Preserve Your Wealth
Life insurance not only provides liquidity for your family to cover immediate expenses after you pass, but it also can minimize estate taxes.
By Justin Stivers, Esq. Published
-
Are Bonds Back? A Fresh Look at Fixed Income in 2024
With interest rates poised to possibly start falling, investors might consider shifting to longer-term fixed-income securities to lock in higher yields.
By Adam Lampe Published
-
Wealth Transfer Is About More Than Just Money
Families have many forms of capital beyond their money. Here are five of them, plus ways to easily ‘transfer’ them to younger generations.
By Alex Kirby Published
-
Should You Enroll in Medicare if You Still Have a Job?
This question is being asked more than ever these days, so here’s what you can do when it comes to making Medicare decisions while you’re still working.
By Jae W. Oh Published
-
Three Big Ways That Life Insurance Can Be a Lifeline
Life insurance not only provides a safety net for loved ones and leaves behind a lasting legacy, but the cash value can also help during financial hardship.
By Steve Sugumele Published