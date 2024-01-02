Drugmakers to Hike Prices on 500 Drugs Soon — Report
Big drugmakers plan to raise prices on more than 500 drugs this month, according to a Reuters report.
Big pharma companies including Pfizer are planning to raise prices on more than 500 drugs this month, according to a recent Reuters report.
Using data from healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors, the report noted that prices will rise for 140 brands of drugs. When factoring in different doses and formulations, this number jumps to more than 500. Besides Pfizer, Sanofi, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals will also increase prices, it added.
In addition, GlaxoSmithKline is likely to lower prices on at least 15 drugs this month, according to the report.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The price hikes come ahead of the Biden Administration's announced plan to publish discounted rates for 10 drugs in September as part of its price negotiation program with drugmakers. The discounted rates are scheduled to take effect in 2026.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), those first 10 drugs make up nearly 20% of spending in the Medicare Part D drug benefit program.
“Negotiating prices on these drugs has the potential for significant savings to enrollees, taxpayers and the Medicare program. As additional drugs are selected for negotiation in future years, the benefits of negotiation will continue to grow,” Rebecca Haffajee, principal deputy assistant secretary under the HHS Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation section, said last month in a statement about a new report on the program.
The Biden Administration announced last month that dozens of drugmakers raised prices faster than inflation, triggering Medicare rebates. As a result, Medicare coinsurance for certain Part B drugs is expected to drop for some beneficiaries starting this month.
Drugmakers have fought back against the price negotiation talks, however, saying that lower revenues would discourage investments in new technology and medicines to help find cures and treatments, according to a July 23 New York Times report.
Ways to save on prescriptions
The drug pricing talks come amid reports showing that many Americans have had to forgo filling at least one prescription. There are, however, steps that you might be able to take to save on prescription medications. These include seeing if you are eligible to enroll in Patient Assistance Programs and more.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Do You Have at Least $1 Million in Tax-Deferred Investments?
If the answer is yes, then this article is for you. Find out how you can keep more of that $1 million for yourself and away from Uncle Sam.
By Joe F. Schmitz Jr., CFP®, ChFC® Published
-
Four Ways to Teach Young Adults How to Manage Great Wealth
Wealthy families can use these planning strategies to help their children learn the importance of responsibly managing their wealth.
By Alvina Lo Published
-
Rising Prices: We're Getting Less For Our Money, Report Finds
Prices are rising even as product packaging is shrinking, a recent report shows.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Benefits: Why You Might Soon Get Texts About Your Health Insurance
The government is pilot testing a benefits service that uses text messaging to send critical service updates to those who opt in.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Medicare Advantage: Kroger Teams Up With Soda Health
The list of Medicare Advantage plan partnerships continues to grow with the latest offering from Kroger and Soda Health.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Scams: Sending Checks For The Holidays? You May Want To Reconsider
'Check washing' scams are becoming more common, the Postal Inspection Service says. Here's what to know.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
CFPB Shuts Down Medical Debt Collection Agency Over Several Violations
CFPB shuts down medical collection agency over violations including trying to collect unverified debts.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Walmart Adds Buy Now, Pay Later Option at Self-Checkout Kiosks
Walmart is expanding its partnership with Affirm to bring Buy Now, Pay Later to self-checkout at stores.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Kroger Eyes Adding Senior Physicals To Your Grocery Cart
The grocery chain is pilot testing a plan to shift some of its in-store clinics to primary care centers for seniors.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Venmo Urged To Protect Users From Scams — Again
Lawmakers called out Venmo and Cash App, once again, over scams and their ability 'to keep customers' money safe.'
By Jamie Feldman Published