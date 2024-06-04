Irrevocable Trusts: Less Control Equals More Asset Protection

Balancing the costs and benefits of surrendering control is key when ensuring a trust maker’s assets are properly managed and distributed the way they want.

A piggy bank is surrounded by barbwire.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM
By
published

Editor’s note: This is part six of an ongoing series about using trusts and LLCs in estate planning, asset protection and tax planning. The effectiveness of these powerful tools — especially for asset protection and tax planning — depends very much on how they are configured to work together and whether certain types of control over assets and property are surrendered by the property owner. See below for links to the other articles in the series.

Control and protection are always the key tradeoffs in irrevocable trusts. Despite what a company marketing a “special” trust may say, the more control that a trust maker keeps over an irrevocable trust to direct the trust, manage trust assets and distribute from the trust, the less asset protection the trust will provide to the trust maker and related beneficiaries.



Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM
Rustin Diehl, JD, LLM
Attorney and Counselor at Law, Allegis Law

Rustin Diehl advises clients on tax, business and estate planning matters. Rustin serves as an adjunct professor, frequent speaker and is current or former chair of professional associations. Rustin is a prolific author and has published many technical and popular articles on estate and business issues, as well as drafting and advising legislators in developing numerous statutes pertaining to trust and estate and business planning, creditor exemption planning and digital asset (blockchain) trusts and blockchain entities known as decentralized autonomous organizations.

