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Miami has long been a top retirement destination for millions of Americans drawn to its warm weather, sandy beaches, and tax-friendly environment. In fact, WalletHub ranked Miami the second-best place to retire in 2026.
A major reason is the city's wide range of activities. From numerous art galleries, museums, and theaters to abundant volunteering opportunities, there is plenty to keep retirees busy. If city life isn't your style, miles of sandy beaches, countless golf courses, and award-winning fishing offer plenty of outdoor appeal.
All those perks come at a price, though, and how far your money goes depends heavily on where you choose to live.
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Here's what a $10,000-a-month or $120,000-a-year retirement actually buys you in Miami, whether you choose a condo, a single-family house, or a place on the waterfront.
The different markets
Whether you're renting a condo or a single-family home, the price you pay has a lot to do with the neighborhood you choose to live in. That's particularly true in high-cost-of-living cities such as Miami.
While the prices vary from condos to homes, the three general rental price points for a couple with a $ 10,000-a-month budget are around $3,000, $4,500 and $6,500.
If you are paying around $3,000
Neighborhoods: South Miami Heights, Cutler Bay, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Hialeah and Westwood.
Average square footage: 950 to 1,100 square feet.
Proximity to beach: 20 to 30 minutes by car.
Retiree-friendly: You get a more suburban pace in places like South Miami Heights and Cutler Bay — the latter designated by AARP as an age-friendly community. Both areas also offer plenty of single-story homes with no stairs to worry about. Keep in mind that you will need a car for groceries, doctor's visits, and dining out. And if you choose to live in Hialeah or North Miami, be prepared to contend with heavy traffic.
If you are paying around $4,500
Neighborhoods: Biscayne Park, South Miami, Westchester and Coral Way.
Average square footage: 1,200 to 1,400 square feet.
Proximity to beach: 15 to 25 minutes by car.
Retiree-friendly: You get a nice mix of walkability, access to top-notch healthcare, and greenspace, especially in South Miami and Coral Way. In South Miami, you can easily walk to shops and restaurants, while in Coral Way, you are close to public golf courses and parks.
If you are paying around $6,500
Neighborhoods: Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Shenandoah, Miami Beach.
Average square footage: 1,100 to 1,600 square feet.
Proximity to beach: 10 to 20 minutes by car.
Retiree-friendly: Renting a home in Coral Gables, Coconut Grove or Miami Beach means giving up a car-dependent life for a highly walkable one right outside your front door. Coral Gables and Coconut Grove offer quiet, shaded streets, lush parks, and easy walking access to upscale dining, boutiques, and top-tier hospitals. Meanwhile, Miami Beach gives you access to oceanfront boardwalks, cafes, and wellness centers.
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What does everything else cost for the month?
Without a doubt, housing will take up a big chunk of your monthly income, but what about the rest of your daily expenses? We crunched the numbers on some basic retirement expenditures and found on average:
Food: $798 (Calculated using the USDAModerate-Cost Food Plan for two older adults, adjusted using Miami’s C2ER Grocery Price Index of 113.)
Dining out: $532 (Calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics 60/40 food-at-home to dining-out ratio for retiree households.)
Utilities: $366 (Calculated from the Bureau ofLabor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey baseline for older adult households and adjusted using Miami’s C2ER Utility Index of 98, which is 2% lower than the national average.)
Transportation: $516 (Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey baseline for older adults and adjusted using Miami's C2ER Transportation Index of 102.7, which is 2.17% higher than the national average. It covers fuel, auto insurance, routine maintenance and vehicle upkeep.)
Healthcare: $683 (Calculated based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey baseline for older adult households and adjusted using Miami’s C2ER Healthcare Index of 103.5, which is 3.5% higher than the national average. It covers Medicare Part B premiums, supplemental coverage, prescription drugs and out-of-pocket medical services.)
Misc. Goods & Services: $594 (Derived from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey baseline for older adult households and adjusted using Miami’s C2ER Miscellaneous Index of 108.6, which is 8.6% higher than the national average. It covers apparel, personal care and grooming, household sundries and local entertainment.)
Total: $3,489
With average rent of $3,000: $6,489
With mid-tier rent of $4,500: $7,989
With high-end rent of $6,500: $9,989
Condo living in Miami
When it comes to retiring in Miami, condo living is the most popular choice for retirees, and for good reason. You don't have to worry about home maintenance and upkeep. If anything goes wrong, it's somebody else's problem. But there are also extra costs that come with worry-free living, such as HOA fees and condo assessment fees. They can add hundreds of dollars to your monthly expenses.
Currently, the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment or condo in Miami is $2,672, according to Zillow, but that's just the average. Depending on how much money you want to have available for other expenses, you can spend more than $6,000 a month on a two-bedroom condo based on a basic budget for retirement expenses.
So what does your money get you in condo life if you stick to the average or step it up?
Wood-like tile floors, marble bathrooms and quartz countertops.
Top-of-the-line appliances, Nest A/C and smart extra-large TV screen.
Prime location steps from Brickell City Centre, Merry Brickell Village, dining, luxury shopping and nightlife.
Single-family homes in Miami
Renting a single-family home in Miami isn't easy, but it's not impossible. The average monthly rent for a two-bedroom home is currently $2,900, but prices rise from there quickly. That typically doesn't include utilities and the costs associated with running and maintaining the home. Sure, your landlord will take care of the big things, but you'll likely shell out some money to keep up the home. Here's what your money gets you across all three price points.
What you can get for around $3,000 a month
A townhouse with low maintenance. 12478 SW 17th Ln $2,750/mo 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,017 sqft. Building info: Lakewood Townhome Villas
Located in the Little Gables neighborhood, just minutes from the heart of Coral Gables.
Includes a front porch and circular brick driveway.
High ceilings, expansive windows, a lush front yard and a fully fenced backyard.
Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
What about living directly on the water?
Finding a true two-bedroom waterfront property on a $10,000-a-month budget is a stretch, and a waterfront house is completely out of reach unless you have a hidden bank account stashed away. Still, if a peek-a-boo ocean view from the corner of your balcony counts, you can swing a condo starting around $5,500 a month or closer to $7,000 for direct ocean or bay views.
Give a little, get a lot
Retiring in Miami on $10,000 a month comes down to trade-offs, between location, square footage and how much you want left over for dining out, travel and hobbies.
Whether you want a quiet, single-story oasis in the suburbs of Cutler Bay or a walkable high-rise condo in the bustling center of Coconut Grove, Miami has options for all retirees. Understanding the real costs behind each neighborhood and housing type ensures you can enjoy the sunshine, beaches and culture without unnecessarily straining your nest egg.
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Donna Fuscaldo is the retirement writer at Kiplinger.com. A writer and editor focused on retirement savings, planning, travel and lifestyle, Donna brings over two decades of experience working with publications including AARP, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Investopedia and HerMoney.