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There is a rare kind of magic in seeing New York City during the holidays through the eyes of your grandchildren — especially when every detail feels personal. From private after-hours access at iconic flagship stores to front-row seats at world-class holiday traditions, a splurge on a multi-generational getaway creates memories that will last for decades.
If you are ready to trade holiday stress for seamless white-glove hospitality and festive charm, this four-day luxury itinerary offers an unforgettable seasonal getaway for the whole family.
Day 1: Arrival & the Rockefeller Center Tree Experience
Whether you are in town for the official lighting or visiting during December, start your trip with one of two ultra-luxury tree traditions:
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On Tree Lighting Night (Dec 2): Official tree lighting gala
Evening: Bypass the city's street closures with credentials into an official indoor viewing gala at 45 Rockefeller Center. Enjoy a climate-controlled suite overlooking the plaza, gourmet catering, curated entertainment for kids, an open bar for adults and private cordoned-off access steps from the tree as the 50,000 lights flicker on. Individual tickets cost $1,557.62, admission for four is $5,195.49 and a private skybox that can accommodate up to eight is $12,942.62.
Post-Lighting: Holiday VIP Rock Pass and Après-Skate chalets
Evening: Arrive at 30 Rock through the private VIP Lounge for the Holiday VIP Rock Pass for $300 per person. After you skip the line, a dedicated host takes your family on a private tour featuring closed-door access directly under the tree for the official family photo, followed by a private champagne toast (for the grandparents) in a hidden rooftop garden overlooking the Saks Fifth Avenue Light Show. You also get access to a private "Beam Experience" at the Top of the Rock.
Afterward, step into a heated, private Après-Skate Alpine chalet or lodge directly beside The Rink for private family dining, hot cocoa and front-row views of the illuminated tree overhead.
Day 2: Wollman Rink VIP chalet and the Madeline Tea Party at The Carlyle
Morning: Enjoy the historic ice rink in Central Park surrounding the Manhattan skyline without dealing with standard lines or crowded changing areas. Reserve a Private VIP Igloo overlooking the ice at Wollman Rinkfor about $550. The heated private space includes personal skate fitters, concierge service, gourmet hot chocolate, hot cider and catered treats.
Afternoon: Walk up Fifth Avenue to The Carlyle for Madeline's Tea Party at Bemelmans Bar. Enjoy festive high tea surrounded by original hand-painted murals from Madeline creator Ludwig Bemelmans, with pianist and singer-songwriter Tina deVaron performing lively, family-friendly holiday sing-alongs.
Evening: Stroll three blocks north of The Carlyle for dinner at Serafina Fabulous Pizza on Madison Avenue. The restaurant balances quintessential Upper East Side polish with a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere and offers a mix of comfort favorites for the grandchildren and refined classics for the grandparents.
Day 3: Santa’s Breakfast Spectacular at Radio City and FAO Schwarz Toy Soldier dinner
Enjoy a festive pre-show breakfast reception with an appearance by Santa Claus, a private meet-and-greet with two Rockettes for photos and autographs and premium orchestra seating in the first few rows, for $800 per person.
Evening: Cap off the day with the exclusive FAO Schwarz Toy Soldier dining & private shopping experience. This 2.5-hour experience for up to 8 guests is $6,750. Your family will enjoy a private after-hours feast right inside the legendary flagship store at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
Hosted by an iconic FAO Schwarz Toy Soldier, this event includes a private in-store dinner, a magic show, and crowd-free access to the store's interactive toy stations. Guests can also arrange a visit from Santa and opt for home delivery on all purchases.
Day 4: Private Jim Henson VIP Tour and Cocoa & Carols Holiday Cruise
Morning: For fans of The Muppets, Sesame Street, and Fraggle Rock, the Jim Henson Exhibition at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria offers a dedicated look at Jim Henson’s creative legacy.
Take private luxury car service to Astoria’s Museum of the Moving Image for an exclusive, before- or after-hours VIP tour. Led by a museum educator, the private experience accommodates up to 20 guests for $1,000.
The grandkids can explore nearly 50 original puppets — including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Big Bird, and Elmo — alongside character sketches, historic camera rigs, and interactive puppetry stations.
Late Afternoon: Relax on the Cocoa & Carols Holiday Cruise. You'll board an enclosed, heated 1920s-style yacht for a private-table holiday cruise down the Hudson, taking in harbor views of the Statue of Liberty with live carols and warm holiday drinks. This 1.5-hour cruise costs from $98 to $132 per person.
Evening: Farewell dinner at The Grill in the Seagram Building. It offers mid-century theater and tableside preparation, featuring prime rib carved to order and flaming Baked Alaska. It feels refined and celebratory for grandparents while captivating kids with the theatrical service.
Making memories
When the festive lights dim and the suitcases are packed, the true gift of a luxury NYC holiday isn't just the VIP seats or private tours — it is the look of total delight on your grandchildren's faces that stays with you forever. By curating a celebration filled with private access, cozy family moments and timeless city traditions, you’ve given them more than a grand getaway; you’ve given them memories they’ll talk about for years.
Here’s to a season filled with warmth, wonder and the joy of celebrating together.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
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Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.