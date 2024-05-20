Free Things to Do in New York City

Seven free things to do in New York City, so you can better enjoy the most expensive city in the country.

Father and daughter over the brooklyn bridge
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Donna LeValley
By
published

When visiting the most expensive city in America, finding some free and fun things to do on a vacation or staycation can help you stretch your budget and feel like a local. You'll save on transportation expenses, as many of my recommendations are within walking distance of each other. All are also easily reachable by public transportation, which is often the fastest and most budget-conscious way to travel around Manhattan. 

1. Grant's Tomb

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Personal Finance Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8