Key to Financial Peace of Mind: Think 'What's Next?' Rather Than 'What If?'
Even if you've hit your magic number for retirement, it's hard to stop worrying about money. Giving it a clear purpose is one way to reduce financial anxiety.
I recently sat with a client who had just inherited a substantial amount of money from her sister. It was a sudden, unexpected windfall wrapped in grief, not in celebration.
Despite the zeros in the account, she didn't feel secure. She felt anxious, overwhelmed and even guilty.
That moment reminded me of something I see often, especially with high-net-worth individuals: Wealth doesn't eliminate anxiety. Sometimes, it can amplify it.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Whether someone built their fortune or inherited it, managing money is often less about numbers and more about emotions.
The Kiplinger Building Wealth program handpicks financial advisers and business owners from around the world to share retirement, estate planning and tax strategies to preserve and grow your wealth. These experts, who never pay for inclusion on the site, include professional wealth managers, fiduciary financial planners, CPAs and lawyers. Most of them have certifications including CFP®, ChFC®, IAR, AIF®, CDFA® and more, and their stellar records can be checked through the SEC or FINRA.
When 'enough' still feels fragile
We talk about financial peace like it's a destination. "Once I hit this number, I'll feel secure."
But in my experience, peace of mind doesn't come from a specific balance. It comes from understanding why you have what you have and how you want it to serve your life and your family.
And it's not just a theory. According to Bankrate's May 2025 Money and Mental Health Survey, 43% of U.S. adults say money negatively impacts their mental health, leading to anxiety, sleepless nights and even depression.
I've seen this firsthand, even from clients with significant wealth. The stress isn't about whether the money is there. It's about what it means, what it's for and whether the plan gives them the freedom they expected.
Retirees especially feel this tension. After a lifetime of saving and growing wealth, many reach their financial goals only to be met with new fears:
- "What if the market drops?"
- "What if my health fails?"
They don't have the luxury of time in the market anymore. That's why I often recommend keeping one to two years of living expenses in cash — yes, even when the spreadsheets say you could do better elsewhere. Sometimes, peace of mind is the best return.
Trust grows from shared experience
I've noticed that the clients who sleep best at night aren't necessarily the wealthiest. They're the ones I've worked with the longest. We've weathered storms together, had hard conversations and seen the plan work.
But when I meet someone new, especially someone who has recently lost a spouse or come into wealth, it's a different kind of relationship. They need more than strategy; they need patience, clarity and reassurance. They need a partner, not just a planner.
The power of the family meeting
A few weeks ago, I helped a client hold a family meeting to discuss his estate plan. He was going through a health issue and wanted to make sure his children not only knew what the plan was, but also why it existed.
Looking for expert tips to grow and preserve your wealth? Sign up for Building Wealth, our free, twice-weekly newsletter.
It wasn't easy. Conversations about inheritance, especially when there are blended families or concerns about in-laws, can be emotionally charged. But we laid it all out: Who their kids would work with, what their roles were and, most importantly, the values driving those decisions.
When families understand the "why," there's less confusion, resentment and anxiety about the unknown. That's what financial peace looks like.
From 'what if?' to 'what's next?'
I've seen my clients' mindsets shift when they start to move from defensive questions, like "What if the market crashes?" and "What if I get sick?", to forward-looking ones, like "Could we fund that foundation?", "Could we take that sabbatical?" and "Could we help our kids start that business?"
That shift, from fear to purpose, tells me they're getting aligned. They're no longer reacting. They're creating.
I always encourage clients to journal. It allows them to ask more profound questions:
- "What am I certain about?"
- "What's unclear?"
- "What legacy do I want to leave?"
Those questions often uncover the real work we need to do. And once we name those uncertainties, we can plan for them.
If I've learned anything in this profession, it's that financial peace is built slowly, one conversation at a time. You can't rush trust. You can't shortcut clarity.
But when we simplify complexity, align our wealth with our values and create a plan grounded in purpose, you'll feel it — that shift, that calm, that quiet confidence.
That's what we're after.
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC (SEIA) is an SEC-registered investment adviser; however, such registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training and no inference to the contrary should be made. This material is for informational purposes only and is not intended as individual investment advice or as a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Investment decisions should be made based on the client's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Financial markets are inherently volatile and all investment strategies, including those perceived as low-risk, carry some level of investment risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Financial success is influenced by various factors, including the client's investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, and market conditions. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its intended results. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of principal. Prospective and current advisors and clients should carefully consider their investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before making any investment. SEIA is not responsible for the consequences of any decisions or actions taken as a result of the information provided herein. In particular, none of the examples should be considered advice tailored to the needs of any specific investor. Securities offered through Signature Estate Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2323.
Related Content
- Eight Estate Planning Steps to Protect Your Loved Ones (and Your Legacy)
- Three Ways to Help Your Adult Children Without Spoiling Them
- Four Do’s and One Don’t to Help Protect Your Inheritance
- My Professional Advice: When It Comes to Money, You Do You
- Financial Strategies Borrowed From the Big Game's Playbook
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Frank Legan is a Cleveland-based author and a Financial Adviser with SEIA. Frank spends his days designing and implementing personalized financial planning strategies for corporate executives, business owners, artists, families and retirees. He focuses on lifetime income planning strategies, investment advice and estate planning services. He also works with businesses to develop strategic and succession planning strategies.
-
-
Three Estate Planning Documents a Business Owner Can't Afford to Skip
A business owner's estate plan should protect the company and its employees as well as the entrepreneur's heirs. These three documents are critical.
-
8 Rules for Choosing the Right Financial Adviser
Not all advisers are created equal. Here's how to find one qualified to manage your wealth and protect your legacy. From verifying credentials to trusting your gut, follow these rules to find a financial adviser.
-
Three Estate Planning Documents a Business Owner Can't Afford to Skip
A business owner's estate plan should protect the company and its employees as well as the entrepreneur's heirs. These three documents are critical.
-
Stock Market Today: Trump's Copper Comments Cause a Stir
Markets remain resilient and monetary policy makers stand fast against a rising tide of new terms of trade, including around copper.
-
Mom Needs a Nursing Home. Should I Spend Down Her Assets So She Qualifies for Medicaid?
We asked expert financial advisers for their advice.
-
Financial Fact vs Fiction: Why Your 'Magic Number' Isn't Actually Magical
Do you think you're diversified if you're invested in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq? Do you think your tax rate will fall in retirement? Think again — and read on for other myths that could be leading you astray.
-
Opportunity Zones: An Expert Guide to the Changes in the One Big Beautiful Bill
The law makes opportunity zones permanent, creates enhanced tax benefits for rural investments and opens up new strategies for investors to combine community development with significant tax advantages.
-
Five Ways Retirees Can Keep Perspective Through Market Jitters
Market volatility is a recurring event with historical precedents (the dot-com bubble, global financial crisis and pandemic), each followed by recovery. Here's how people who are near or in retirement can navigate economic uncertainty.
-
Stock Market Today: Trump Reextends His Tariff Deadline
When it comes to this president, his trade war, the economy, financial markets and uncertainty, "known unknowns" are better than "unknown unknowns."
-
California, South Florida, Long Island, New Jersey: The Places People Are Leaving in Droves in 2025
Skyrocketing costs and shifting priorities mean people are packing up and leaving some cities and states in droves, while others are flocking to more affordable or lifestyle-friendly destinations.