Key to Financial Peace of Mind: Think 'What's Next?' Rather Than 'What If?'

I recently sat with a client who had just inherited a substantial amount of money from her sister. It was a sudden, unexpected windfall wrapped in grief, not in celebration.

Despite the zeros in the account, she didn't feel secure. She felt anxious, overwhelmed and even guilty.

That moment reminded me of something I see often, especially with high-net-worth individuals: Wealth doesn't eliminate anxiety. Sometimes, it can amplify it.

Whether someone built their fortune or inherited it, managing money is often less about numbers and more about emotions.

When 'enough' still feels fragile

We talk about financial peace like it's a destination. "Once I hit this number, I'll feel secure."

But in my experience, peace of mind doesn't come from a specific balance. It comes from understanding why you have what you have and how you want it to serve your life and your family.

And it's not just a theory. According to Bankrate's May 2025 Money and Mental Health Survey, 43% of U.S. adults say money negatively impacts their mental health, leading to anxiety, sleepless nights and even depression.

I've seen this firsthand, even from clients with significant wealth. The stress isn't about whether the money is there. It's about what it means, what it's for and whether the plan gives them the freedom they expected.

Retirees especially feel this tension. After a lifetime of saving and growing wealth, many reach their financial goals only to be met with new fears:

"What if the market drops?"

"What if my health fails?"

They don't have the luxury of time in the market anymore. That's why I often recommend keeping one to two years of living expenses in cash — yes, even when the spreadsheets say you could do better elsewhere. Sometimes, peace of mind is the best return.

Trust grows from shared experience

I've noticed that the clients who sleep best at night aren't necessarily the wealthiest. They're the ones I've worked with the longest. We've weathered storms together, had hard conversations and seen the plan work.

But when I meet someone new, especially someone who has recently lost a spouse or come into wealth, it's a different kind of relationship. They need more than strategy; they need patience, clarity and reassurance. They need a partner, not just a planner.

The power of the family meeting

A few weeks ago, I helped a client hold a family meeting to discuss his estate plan. He was going through a health issue and wanted to make sure his children not only knew what the plan was, but also why it existed.

It wasn't easy. Conversations about inheritance, especially when there are blended families or concerns about in-laws, can be emotionally charged. But we laid it all out: Who their kids would work with, what their roles were and, most importantly, the values driving those decisions.

When families understand the "why," there's less confusion, resentment and anxiety about the unknown. That's what financial peace looks like.

From 'what if?' to 'what's next?'

I've seen my clients' mindsets shift when they start to move from defensive questions, like "What if the market crashes?" and "What if I get sick?", to forward-looking ones, like "Could we fund that foundation?", "Could we take that sabbatical?" and "Could we help our kids start that business?"

That shift, from fear to purpose, tells me they're getting aligned. They're no longer reacting. They're creating.

I always encourage clients to journal. It allows them to ask more profound questions:

"What am I certain about?"

"What's unclear?"

"What legacy do I want to leave?"

Those questions often uncover the real work we need to do. And once we name those uncertainties, we can plan for them.

If I've learned anything in this profession, it's that financial peace is built slowly, one conversation at a time. You can't rush trust. You can't shortcut clarity.

But when we simplify complexity, align our wealth with our values and create a plan grounded in purpose, you'll feel it — that shift, that calm, that quiet confidence.

That's what we're after.

