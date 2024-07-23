Estate Planning Strategies to Consider as Election Nears
Are big changes in tax laws coming soon? Not likely, but you might want to take advantage of higher estate and gift tax exemptions well before the end of 2025.
In an election year, estate planning can easily become a source of undue anxiety since a change of administration and control of Congress could lead to changes in the tax code.
President Biden's latest budget proposal and former President Donald Trump's tax and estate legislation blueprints suggest potential upheavals in the financial landscape. The proposals and rhetoric have led to concerned clients reaching out to us to ask if it's time to take action now. While proposed legislation does not warrant wholesale changes to estate plans, looming legislative changes, which we will discuss, may merit action.
Any proposal will live or die on support from legislators. Frankly, we don’t feel it is likely a divided Congress will enact major changes before the election. Neither party wants to hand the other a legislative victory, especially in a presidential election year. The top priority for most lawmakers right now is to focus on their own election campaigns, address national crises and avoid government shutdowns. Throughout our careers, we have never seen this environment produce the bipartisan cooperation necessary to enact major changes to tax laws.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Sunset of tax exemptions coming up fast
However, we still think it pays to consider how the candidates’ proposals would influence income and estate taxation. The current federal estate and gift tax lifetime exemption of $13.61 million is set to sunset on December 31, 2025, and the exemption will revert to $5 million adjusted for inflation from 2010, or likely around $7 million, something Biden supports. Additionally, there are talks of increasing the top marginal income tax rate and taxing capital gains as ordinary income for high earners.
On the other side of the aisle, Trump’s proposals include extending the gift/estate tax exemption and increasing income tax cuts. These proposals create a confusing tableau for individuals trying to plan their estates effectively.
Although post-election scenarios vary widely, the 2026 sunset of the current tax exemptions is on the horizon, and individuals should consider utilizing their available gift tax and estate tax exemptions now in case they are reduced. If clients are willing and able to utilize the current gift exemptions, now is the time. Do not wait until December 2025, as an eleventh-hour decision will not allow for proper consideration and planning and may not be enough time to get it done.
The gift exemption could be used by giving away cash, securities or even a home. The gift could be made to a trust for children so they don’t get immediate access or control and to protect the assets from third parties. One should consult a lawyer for advice about the trust terms and flexibility, which can vary widely, as well as the trustees and in which state to establish the trust.
Innovative insurance options in the works
In this environment of uncertainty, the insurance market has responded with innovative solutions to address the potential 2025 sunset of current estate tax provisions. Notably, a proposed new product would enable an individual to buy $5 million in survivorship life insurance with an option to double this amount without additional medical screening if the tax exemptions revert to lower amounts in 2026.
The reality is that even if the pendulum swings in one direction, it will eventually swing back. By leveraging strategic insurance products and keeping informed about tax law proposals, individuals can ensure that their estate planning strategies are robust and adaptable. As always, consulting with experienced professionals who can provide personalized advice based on the latest developments and individual circumstances is crucial.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
David A. Handler is a partner in the Trusts and Estates Practice Group of Kirkland & Ellis LLP. He concentrates his practice on trust and estate planning and administration, representing owners of closely held businesses, family offices, principals of private equity and venture capital funds, individuals and families of significant wealth, and establishing and administering private foundations and other charitable organizations.
- Howard SharfmanSenior Managing Director, NFP Insurance Solutions
-
-
How to Avoid a Big Hassle if Your Financed Car Gets Wrecked
How an insurance check is made out for repairs can cause a world of problems if the lienholder is left out.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
Stock Market Today: Mega-Cap Tech Rallies to Drag Markets Higher
Markets focused on upcoming earnings from Magnificent 7 stocks rather than chaos in D.C.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
How to Avoid a Big Hassle if Your Financed Car Gets Wrecked
How an insurance check is made out for repairs can cause a world of problems if the lienholder is left out.
By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq. Published
-
How to Get Your Money's Worth From Your Financial Adviser
A good financial adviser will focus on how your financial planning and investment strategy align with your lifestyle and aspirations.
By Pam Krueger Published
-
Think of Prenups and Postnups as Financial Planning Tools
These contracts provide a clear framework for asset management and protection and are especially useful if you get married later in life.
By Andrew Hatherley, CDFA®, CRPC® Published
-
Congratulations on Your Raise: Three Things to Do With It
We're not saying you shouldn't spend it on a new car, but there are some considerations to guard against lifestyle creep and to help ensure a comfy retirement.
By Andrew Rosen, CFP®, CEP Published
-
Check Off These Four Financial Tasks to Finish 2024 Strong
The new year is a popular time to set financial goals, but now is the ideal time to check how you're doing. Four tweaks could make a big difference.
By Daniel Razvi, Esquire Published
-
A Roth Conversion Alternative That Addresses Long-Term Care
Here are some strategies for utilizing whole life or indexed universal life policies to convert your traditional IRA to a Roth with LTC protection.
By José Echeverri Published
-
Interested in Investing in Startups? What to Know
An experienced startup investor shares advice on how to become a business angel and whether it’s worthwhile.
By Murat Abdrakhmanov Published
-
Three Rules for When You Want to Make a Risky Investment
There's a time and a place for taking on risky investments. Don't even consider speculative bets before you've built a strong financial foundation.
By Eric Roberge, Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Investment Adviser Published