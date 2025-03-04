Dividing an Estate? Five Ways to Create Transparency

I am a wealth adviser, and one of the most emotionally charged conversations I help clients navigate is how to divide an estate. While decisions about fairness often dominate these discussions, one factor in particular can make all the difference: transparent and consistent communication with your children. Whatever decisions you make, discussing them openly and early can prevent misunderstandings and ensure that your wishes are understood and respected.

Consider a case from my practice: The Smiths (name changed to protect their privacy) were a high-net-worth couple updating their estate plan before selling their business and retiring. They have two adult daughters: Laura, a lawyer, married with two small children, and Emily, a public school teacher, divorced with one child.

The Smiths initially planned to leave a larger share of their estate to Emily because of her greater financial needs. They assumed Laura, with her higher income and savings, would not mind.

However, when Laura learned of the plan, her feelings were hurt. To her, the decision seemed less about fairness and more about favoritism. Meanwhile, Emily, despite her financial worries, was uncomfortable with being perceived as the "needy" child.

This miscommunication caused emotional friction between the siblings before the estate plan was even finalized. However, because the Smiths communicated their tentative plan early, they were able to address these concerns before making any final decisions.

This open dialogue gave the family time and space to weigh in, and the Smiths were able to adjust the plan to better reflect their intentions and avoid future misunderstandings.

Ultimately, the Smiths chose to divide their estate equally, but the real success was in ensuring that everyone understood the reasoning behind the decision.

Why transparency is key

The heart of effective estate planning lies in transparency. Here’s why open communication with your children is so vital:

Preventing misunderstandings. When your children are left in the dark about your intentions, they are more likely to misinterpret your decisions down the line. Sharing your plans — and the reasoning behind them — allows your children to ask questions and voice concerns while you’re still able to address them. This proactive approach can dispel any feelings of favoritism or unfairness.

The kids will be all right: Five steps to foster transparency

Transparency doesn’t happen overnight. It requires thoughtful planning and a commitment to open dialogue. Here are some actionable steps to ensure your intentions are clear:

Start early. Begin conversations about your estate plan well before it becomes urgent. This gives your children time to process your decisions and ask questions.

The impact of communication

Estate planning is about more than just dividing assets; it’s about ensuring your wishes are respected and that everyone has a clear understanding of what to expect. By prioritizing transparent and consistent communication, you send the powerful message that your decisions are thoughtful, intentional and meant to provide clarity for the future.

Open dialogue reduces the risk of misunderstandings and ensures that your legacy is carried out as you intended.

Ultimately, it’s not just the decision on how to divide the estate that matters, but how you communicate it that ensures everyone involved is prepared and informed.

