Advisers Share What They and Their Clients Are Thankful For
From pie to growing retirement accounts to moderating inflation, financial advisers and their clients have much to be happy about this Thanksgiving.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, what with some areas of the U.S. navigating snowy weather and everyone gearing up for the holiday shopping sprint, but we want to take a few moments between the turkey and the pie to focus on being thankful.
We asked a handful of financial advisers to share with us what they and their clients are thankful for this year, and they delivered — we’re talking free pie, the love of their families, growing retirement accounts and more. Check out what they have to say …
Our annual Peak Pie Pick-Up is a great opportunity for us to see all of our clients before the holidays, put a free pie in their hands and remind them how important they are to us. We love any opportunity to spend time with our clients, and this is a fun way to ensure we have that opportunity. One of our clients shared, "Even though (Peak Retirement Planning has) grown tremendously, they still have that personal touch and make you feel like family."
This Thanksgiving, my clients are thankful to live in this wonderful country, blessed with the freedom and opportunities it offers. They cherish the relationships and love of their families, finding inspiration and strength in these connections. They are also deeply grateful for the confidence and clarity that comes from having a well-crafted financial plan and investment strategy — one designed to guide them through market cycles and help them stay focused on their long-term goals, no matter the headlines. This season is a reminder of what truly matters: family, health and the ability to look to the future with confidence and gratitude.
This Thanksgiving, there are so many things to be grateful for. With the stock market soaring to record heights, inflation heading in the right direction, the prospect of lower energy costs in the near term and possible energy independence going forward, the future is so bright. IRAs, 401(k)s, 403bs, TSPs and all other retirement plans, as well as brokerage accounts, are growing and will likely continue to swell. The next administration has promised to lower costs on everything from groceries to taxes. Regardless of politics, most people hope that they succeed. Almost everything in life has a financial component, and when our finances are in order, the world just seems to be a better place.
Each day, I am grateful for the privilege of guiding individuals through the complexities of their personal finance, helping them uncover the potential in their earnings, savings and investments. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing a client light up with the realization that they’re not only making progress but are also genuinely in control of their financial future. In a world where financial stress is all too common, being able to provide clarity and support is a gift I deeply cherish.
Economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, have caused many companies to cut back on new hiring. Right now, our clients are thankful for the security of a steady paycheck that allows them to feel financially secure for their families. This is an important feeling, especially around the holidays and the beginning of the New Year.
A resilient market is certainly something that clients are grateful for. The jury is always out on market performance, but we've weathered COVID, inflation, global conflict and rate hikes all pretty well over the last few years. Also, the peace of mind that holistic advice gives. Election years remind us there is more than market performance impacting our finances. Knowing that your adviser is adapting strategies as tax policies change, for example, gives another level of comfort through a changing political environment.
I’m thankful for the ability to have such a positive financial impact on so many people’s lives.
This Thanksgiving, our clients are financially thankful for working with an adviser who truly sits on their side of the table, coauthoring a retirement plan that helps to empower them to live a meaningful and fulfilling life in retirement.
As Contributed Content Editor for the Building Wealth channel on Kiplinger.com, Joyce Lamb edits articles from hundreds of financial experts about retirement-planning strategies, including estate planning, taxes, personal finance, investing, charitable giving and more. She has 32 years of editing experience in business and features news, including 15 years in the Money section at USA Today.
