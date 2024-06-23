Tips for Financing a Home Project

What's the best way to pay for a home improvement project? Here are the pros and cons of common financing options.

Large swimming pool and patio in a secluded back yard.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mario Hernandez
By
published
Contributions from

I recently had a call with a client who was looking to fund the construction of a swimming pool at his house. The client had enough cash to pay for the project but wanted to weigh all the financing options. This is the type of advice we as financial planners are often asked to give.

Funding a large purchase should be thoughtfully planned. I always recommend that clients take a moment to consider how a potential purchase impacts their overall financial plan and long-term goals, and I work with them to quantify those impacts.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Mario Hernandez
Mario Hernandez
Principal

Mario R. Hernandez, CFP® Principal, Longevity Wealth Management 

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8