When the world gets expensive, uncertain and volatile, the investors who win are the ones who move toward tangible assets and tax efficiency, not away from them.
Let me paint the picture.
- Oil is above $80 a barrel and volatile
- Gas is hovering around $4 a gallon nationwide (and above $6 in parts of California)
- The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world's oil supply normally flows, has been contested and largely closed since early March — the International Energy Agency has called it the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market
- Moody's recession model is sitting at 49%
- Mortgage rates have climbed back above 6%
If your instinct right now is to freeze, to sit on your hands and wait for the smoke to clear, I understand the impulse. But I'd also argue that's exactly the wrong move.
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Because buried inside this chaos is one of the most compelling arguments for tax-advantaged real estate investing that I've seen in my career.
Let me explain what I mean.
When everything else gets expensive, real estate gets interesting
Inflation is the silent killer of stock market portfolios. When oil prices spike, the cost of everything follows: Food, shipping, manufacturing and consumer goods. Corporate margins shrink. Consumer spending contracts. Stocks, which are priced on future earnings expectations, take the hit.
Real estate, on the other hand, has a fundamentally different relationship with inflation. Rental income tends to rise with inflation, because landlords adjust rents as costs increase. Property values tend to hold or appreciate because the replacement cost of building new construction rises with materials and energy prices. And the debt on the property, which is typically fixed-rate, becomes cheaper in real terms as the dollar loses purchasing power.
In other words, inflation erodes the value of what you owe while increasing the value of what you own. That's not a bad deal.
This dynamic doesn't guarantee positive returns in every scenario, of course. Rising mortgage rates can suppress transaction volume and put downward pressure on prices. But for investors who already own real estate, or who are exchanging into it using tax-advantaged strategies, the inflationary environment actually strengthens the fundamental case for staying in the game.
One crisis, three investors, three strategies
Let's look at how this energy crisis is affecting three very different investors and how each one is using the current environment to their advantage.
Nadia is a 58-year-old landlord who owns a small strip center in suburban Houston. She's been thinking about selling for years, but the capital gains tax bill has always stopped her cold. Now, with commercial property values still holding steady in her market but stock portfolios getting hammered, she's fielding calls from buyers who want to move money out of equities and into something tangible. Her property is suddenly more attractive to a wider pool of buyers than it has been in years.
Nadia's move: Sell now while buyer demand is strong, execute a 1031 exchange and roll the proceeds into a portfolio of Delaware statutory trusts. She defers the entire capital gains tax, exits active management and picks up monthly passive income from institutional-grade real estate, the kind of property that weathers inflationary storms better than a strip center with two vacant units.
She also captures bonus depreciation through DSTs that have undergone cost-segregation studies, creating paper losses that offset her passive income and reduce her current tax bill.
David is a 44-year-old software executive who sold $2 million in company stock when his restricted stock units (RSUs) vested in January. He was already sitting on a significant capital gain. Then the market cratered, and now he's watching his remaining portfolio shrink while staring at a six-figure tax bill on the shares he already sold.
David's move: Invest the capital gains from his stock sale into a Qualified Opportunity Fund within his 180-day window. He defers the tax on those gains through the end of 2026 and, more importantly, starts the 10-year clock toward completely tax-free appreciation on any growth within the QOZ investment.
His money moves from the stock market — which is at the mercy of oil prices, geopolitics and Federal Reserve press conferences — into tangible real estate in communities poised for long-term growth.
Ten years from now, if all goes well, the IRS doesn't see a dime of the new appreciation.
Patricia and Ray are both 67, and they're done. Done with tenants, done with maintenance, done with the stress of checking their brokerage account every morning to see what the latest Strait of Hormuz headline did to their retirement savings overnight. They own a rental duplex worth $800,000 and a stock portfolio that lost 15% of its value earlier in the year. They want simplicity, stability and income they can count on.
Their move: Sell the duplex via a 1031 exchange into DSTs for the real estate side, eliminating landlord duties while deferring the capital gains. For the stock portfolio, they harvest losses on their worst-performing positions to offset gains elsewhere and redirect a portion of any remaining gains into a QOZ fund.
The combination gives them passive income from the DSTs, tax-loss harvesting from the stock sell-off and a long-term growth vehicle in the QOZ. They've turned a crisis into a retirement plan.
Why timing matters more than usual
There are three reasons why this particular moment demands attention.
First, the Opportunity Zone clock is ticking. Deferred gains from earlier QOZ investments come due on December 31, 2026. If you're making a new QOZ investment today, you're still under the OZ 1.0 rules, which means the 10-year tax-free appreciation benefit is fully intact.
And with the OZ 2.0 maps being drawn, which began on July 1, investors who understand both programs will have a significant edge over those who don't.
Second, bonus depreciation is back at 100%, permanently, thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. For high earners investing in DSTs with cost-segregation studies, this creates the opportunity to offset passive income with accelerated first-year depreciation deductions. In an inflationary environment where every dollar of tax savings matters more, this benefit is amplified.
Third, the energy crisis itself is creating urgency among sellers and opportunity among buyers. Landlords who are spooked by rising costs and uncertain economic conditions are motivated to sell. Investors fleeing the stock market are looking for stable, income-producing alternatives.
The result is a marketplace where well-advised buyers using 1031 exchanges, DSTs and QOZ strategies can acquire quality assets at attractive valuations while deferring or eliminating taxes in the process.
The bigger picture
Every major economic disruption in modern history — the 1973 oil crisis, the 2008 financial collapse, the 2020 pandemic — has reshaped how investors think about risk, tangibility and tax efficiency. The 2026 energy crisis will be no different.
When the dust settles, the investors who moved toward real estate and deployed tax-advantaged strategies during the turbulence will have built portfolios that are more resilient, more diversified and more tax-efficient than those who waited for calm seas that may be years away or may never come.
The tools are all on the table: 1031 exchanges for tax-deferred repositioning, DSTs for passive income and bonus depreciation and Qualified Opportunity Zones for tax-free long-term growth.
Each one is powerful on its own. Used together, in the hands of an adviser who understands how the pieces fit, they become something close to a complete playbook for navigating exactly this kind of environment.
The crisis is real. But so is the opportunity. The only question is whether you're positioned to take advantage of it.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.