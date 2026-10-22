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There's more than one good reason why U.S. investors have Portugal in their sights. Ultra-high-net-worth individuals and switched-on investors regard it as a fast-growing entry point into the EU marketplace.
They view significant investment from the likes of Microsoft, which recently pledged to invest $10 billion in new AI data centers in Sines, as a clear indicator that it's an up-and-coming investment hotspot.
They're also attracted to its relaxed lifestyle, and the political and economic stability it offers, seeing it as a potential escape route if geopolitical disruption further impacts their lifestyle at home.
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What U.S. citizens need to do to purchase property
Portugal has no nationality-based restrictions on property purchases, whether residential, commercial or new builds, but there are plenty of other rules around buying a property and seeking residency.
The first step for any U.S. citizen seeking to buy property is to get a Portuguese tax number, known as an NIF. It's essential for getting contracts signed, opening bank accounts and paying taxes. It's also required when registering property ownership.
Non-EU buyers will also need an in-country fiscal representative to comply with local tax obligations, such as municipal property taxes and Portugal's requirement for a local contact for non-EU citizens.
You can apply for an NIF online, or in person by pre-booking an appointment at a local tax office.
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Bank accounts and legal representation
A Portuguese bank account is a must-have. Without one, buyers will be unable to pay a deposit on a property, utility bills or taxes. Although non-resident bank accounts are available, they will be subject to compliance checks. An in-country account will help to simplify any bureaucracy you may encounter.
Securing the services of a Portuguese lawyer, although not mandatory, is advised. They'll be needed for title checks, registry searches, contract reviews and deed signings.
Lawyers also need to perform due diligence, including verifying land registry certificates, dealing with the tax registry, securing a habitation license and handling any debts or encumbrances associated with the property purchase.
The buying process
Buyers must follow these steps once they've established a bank account, secured a NIF and contracted a legal representative:
Negotiate the property purchase terms
Instruct the local lawyer to complete due diligence
Sign a promissory contract (CPCV)
Pay a deposit typically ranging between 10% and 30%
Register ownership when the deed is complete
All of this can be done remotely by power of attorney.
Note that a CPCV is a binding contract. If the seller withdraws, they will need to pay double deposit compensation to the unsuccessful buyer. If the buyer withdraws, they will be liable for a similar level of compensation.
Tax implications for U.S. buyers
Buyers are required to pay a property transfer tax known as IMT. Currently, non-residents pay a flat 7.5% IMT on residential purchases, although the current rules allow for exceptions — for example, if the buyer becomes a Portuguese tax resident within two years of the purchase.
Other annual taxes, such as municipal property tax (IMI) vary by municipality. Mortgage terms for non-residents include higher interest rates and stricter lending criteria.
U.S. citizens holding Portuguese bank accounts may also have U.S. reporting obligations. Foreign accounts may need to be reported through a Foreign Bank Account Report (FBAR) if their combined value exceeds $10,000 at any point during the year.
Taxpayers whose foreign financial assets exceed separate, higher thresholds may also need to file IRS Form 8938 under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act.
Given the potential complexity of the tax implications for U.S. citizens, professional cross-border tax advice is highly recommended.
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2026 market conditions
Portuguese properties remain a compelling investment proposition, with prices rising rapidly as its popularity grows. The national average rise stands at 19.8%, according to Statistics Portugal (INE), with higher increases in Lisbon and Porto.
Mortgage rates are currently between 3% and 4%, although non-resident mortgage rates are generally higher. This is softened to a degree by the comparative strength of the U.S. dollar, which still provides significant buying power and relatively good value.
Portugal still offers a stable, transparent and accessible property market. Its attractions are clear, but U.S. investors must understand the tax, legal and procedural requirements they'll need to complete before committing.
Portugal Pathways connects internationally mobile individuals and families with specialist cross-border wealth management, estate planning and tax advisory services. Through its network of regulated advisers and family office professionals, it helps clients structure, preserve and transfer wealth across multiple jurisdictions.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
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Paul Stannard is Chairman and Founder of Portugal Pathways and the Portugal Investment Owners Club. An international entrepreneur and investor with more than 35 years' experience across media, technology, finance and venture development, he works with affluent international families, entrepreneurs and investors considering Portugal for residency, investment and lifestyle opportunities. Through Portugal Pathways, Paul helps international clients navigate areas including residency planning, Portugal's Golden Visa, investment, property and wider relocation considerations. He is a regular commentator on Portugal's growing appeal to international entrepreneurs, investors and families, as well as the country's economy, property market and lifestyle.