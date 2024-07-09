Workplace Benefits Can Lighten the Load for Working Parents

From wellness programs, help with saving for retirement, college and emergencies and possibly even financial advice, your workplace benefits are there for you.

A father works on his laptop at the kitchen table while his young son sits on his lap
Kate Winget
By
published

Parenting can be stressful. Between juggling busy schedules, managing family expenses and investing in your family’s future — whether it’s saving for a home, a college education or retirement — it can be tough to balance it all. 

And finding balance can be especially hard on women. According to a study from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, women are still more likely than men to take time out of the labor force or reduce the number of hours worked because of caretaking responsibilities. The “motherhood penalty" is a significant contributor to the persistent gender pay gap and the underrepresentation of women in leadership roles globally, according to the World Economic Forum.

Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

Kate Winget
Kate Winget
Managing Director, Chief Revenue Officer for Morgan Stanley at Work, Global Equity Solutions

Kate brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services, technology and benefits. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Kate held management and elevating leadership positions at several financial service institutions, including E*TRADE, First Republic Bank and PNC focused on B2B, B2C and B2B2C lines of business.

