Four Ways Women Can Take Control of Their Financial Health

4. Draft Your Dream Team.

Taking charge of your financial life doesn’t mean you have to do it all on your own. Work on building up a “dream team” of personal and professional contacts who can be a part of your support system as you pursue your financial goals.

For example, professionals like accountants, lawyers, and financial advisers can help you assess your choices, prepare financial next steps and put your money to work through prudent investments.

You may even be able to access support professionals like these through your workplace benefits — like a retirement plan adviser, an equity compensation professional or a financial coach.

Look to your wider community as well, whether through professional organizations, hobbies or local groups for like-minded people and financial education opportunities that can help empower you each step of the way.

Even though women face distinct financial challenges, you can find power and control over a great deal when it comes to your money decisions. Taking financial leadership in your own life can help you build greater freedom and protection for yourself and your loved ones, no matter what curveballs life throws your way.

