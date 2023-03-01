Financial Literacy for Women: How to Raise a Fearless Woman

Previous Next 3/3

3. Investing

As the old saying goes, nothing ventured, nothing gained, and that is especially true when it comes to money. As your daughter gains more financial knowledge and assuredness, it’s important for her to put her knowledge to the test in the real world.

Jar it up. Every little girl is familiar with piggy banks, but the jar system takes that basic concept a step further. Use three jars and assign a different purpose to each of them: spend, save and give.

Every time your daughter receives pocket money, she must put a little in each. When the “give” jar is full, encourage her to invest it in a charity of her choice. This exercise should continue into her teenage years with each paycheck earned.

Make it competitive. With apps such as Stash101 (opens in new tab), your middle schooler can simulate investing without any monetary loss. Before the market opens for a particular week, she can “draft” her team — that is, choose various stocks, bonds and exchange-traded funds for different positions in a lineup.

The more her lineup increases in value or profit, the more points she gains, and vice versa. The person with the most points at the market’s closing on Friday wins the game that week.

Enter the market. At this stage, your teen can put her knowledge to the test. With companies like Fidelity (opens in new tab), your daughter can actively participate in the market by investing money into stocks, ETFs and mutual funds with no commissions, no account fees and no required minimum investments.

Best of all, because it is a custodial account, you can both monitor activity and have an opening to discuss market gains and losses.

Teach your daughter how to invest in more passive, pooled investments like exchange-traded funds, as well as buying stock in individual companies that she feels connected to, whether that be the product manufactured or the company’s mission.

My time with the Girl Scouts not only taught me financial literacy and independence, but also spurred my drive to help women feel financially empowered and confident. By teaching your daughter lifelong skills like financial literacy, budgeting and investing from an early age, you, too, can teach her to be financially fearless and ready to face whatever challenges the world might throw her way!

What parent doesn’t want that for their child?

