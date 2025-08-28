How to Add Your Driver’s License to Apple Wallet

Your Apple Wallet app can hold your credit cards and airline boarding passes, helping you make purchases and board flights quickly and easily.

But did you know that if you live in select states, it can also store a digital version of your driver’s license or state-issued identification card?

With your iPhone in your hand or your Apple Watch on your wrist, you may be able to leave your physical wallet tucked away. We’ll share how to use this new-ish technology.

Where you can use your digital ID

While more states are expected to adopt digital IDs, participating jurisdictions are currently limited to:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Maryland

Montana

New Mexico

Ohio

Puerto Rico

Since the technology was introduced relatively recently, it hasn’t been widely adopted. However, your digital ID may be accepted at airports, TSA checkpoints, and other participating businesses or venues.

A note on privacy: Neither Apple nor the state that issued your physical ID will be able to see where and when you access your digital ID.

Technical requirements to add your ID to your Apple Wallet

To add your ID to your Apple Wallet app, you must have:

An iPhone 8 or Apple Watch Series 4 or newer

The latest version of the OS installed on your device

Face ID or Touch ID enabled

Two-factor authentication set up on your Apple account

Your device region set to the United States

You must also have a valid driver’s license or identification card issued by a participating state.

Travel internationally? Soon, you may be able to add your passport to your Apple Wallet.

How to add your ID to your Apple Wallet

Follow this easy process to add your ID to your Apple Wallet app:

Open the Wallet app. Tap the add button (“+”). Choose “Driver’s License and ID Cards.” Select your state. Scan the front and back of your physical ID card. Be sure to have good lighting, use a dark background, and get clear images. Take a live selfie. You may be asked to move your head in certain ways. Hold each pose until your phone vibrates. Be sure to remove any hat, sunglasses, or other accessories, and have a neutral backdrop behind you for this step. Follow the prompts to verify your identity using Touch ID or Face ID.

Then, it’s up to your driver’s license or identification card issuing authority to approve or deny your request. You may receive a decision in a few minutes, but it could take a couple of days.

Keep your eyes peeled for requests for more information. Tapping the notification will likely take you to the issuing authority’s website. Follow the onscreen instructions to complete the request.

So, what happens when you get a new phone? The Setup Assistant will walk you through transferring your digital ID to the new device.

Note: You can only have one digital ID attached to your account at a time.

How to use your digital ID

When you’re at a location that accepts digital IDs, here’s what to do:

Unlock your device with Face ID or Touch ID. Select your license in the Wallet app. Push your phone’s side button twice to consent to share your ID.

A checkmark will appear when the process has completed.

Starting in the fall, with the OS26 update, you may be able to “show” your ID virtually within other apps. For instance, you may be able to digitally verify your age when purchasing alcohol through a delivery app.

Important note: Since digital ID acceptance is still limited and technology can be glitchy, it’s wise to keep your physical ID card with you at all times.

Are you an Android device user? Google Wallet is also expanding its digital ID capabilities.