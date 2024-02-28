Delta Adds Second Solar Eclipse Flight On April 8

Travelers who missed out on booking seats on Delta Air Line's special flight from Austin to Detroit — timed to offer great views of the total solar eclipse on April 8 — have another chance. The airline has added another route to catch the event, which won't be visible again from the contiguous U.S. until 2044.

Delta follows Southwest, which last year announced the chance to book special flights for the event.

The eclipse, which occurs when the moon passes between the earth and sun, will pass over North and Central America creating a path of totality that, in the U.S., will cross 13 states. Excitement surrounding it is growing, and with good reason. According to Delta's lead meteorologist Warren Weston, “this eclipse will last more than twice as long as the one that occurred in 2017, and the path is nearly twice as wide.”

While no airline can be held accountable for clear skies on April 8 or for what the actual experience will be like, eclipse seekers do not seem to be deterred.

After Delta's initial announcement of its path-of-totality route, the flight sold out in just 24 hours, prompting the airline to add another flight, this time between Dallas and Detroit. According to the airline, this flight will allow customers to spend as much time as possible in the path of totality.

In addition to the specifically scheduled flights, Delta also said travelers may be able to view the eclipse on any of the following flights:

DL 5699, DTW-HPN, 2:59 pm EST departure, ERJ-175

DL 924, LAX-DFW, 8:40 am PST departure, A320

DL 2869, LAX-SAT, 9:00 am PST departure, A319

DL 1001, SLC-SAT, 10:08 am MST departure, A220-300

DL 1683, SLC-AUS, 9:55 am MST departure, A320

Southwest's special flights

The news follows Southwest's announcement last year of flights scheduled to operate in the direct and partial paths of the eclipse.

This path of totality is well-suited for Southwest, as it will pass through several of its popular destinations, including Arkansas, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Ohio, and Texas. Its flights with the best potential for views include:

Southwest Flight #1252: departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:45 p.m. CDT for Pittsburgh

Southwest Flight #1721: departs Austin at 12:50 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis

Southwest Flight #1910: departs St. Louis at 1:20 p.m. CDT for Houston (Hobby)

Southwest says that these flights may also cross ways with the path:

Southwest Flight #955 departs Dallas(Love Field) at 12:50 p.m. CDT for Chicago(Midway)

Southwest Flight #506: departs Milwaukee at 1:05 p.m. CDT for Dallas(Love Field)

Southwest Flight #1734: departs Houston (Hobby) at 1:35 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis

Southwest Flight #1682: departs Chicago (Midway) at 1:30 p.m. CDT for Austin

Southwest flight #3108: departs Nashville at 1:40 p.m. CDT for Dallas(Love Field)

Southwest has also partnered with Omni Hotels on a sweepstakes aptly called the "Solarbration" to commemorate the occasion.

Travelers can enter to win two seats on one of two flights, along with a one night stay once they reach their destination city. You can enter the sweepstakes here.

The two flight options are:

Southwest Flight #1252: departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:40 p.m. CDT for Pittsburgh

Southwest Flight #1721: departs Austin at 12:55 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis

Finally, some good news

The airline industry could use a bit of good news at the moment. The buzz around the total eclipse comes as the industry faces challenges including higher fuel costs, labor unrest as well as anxious flyers, especially in light of the Boeing investigation following the January 5 incident in which a plug door on its Max 9 plane detached on an Alaska flight.

In addition, travelers are unlikely to welcome news that, so far this year, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue and United Airlines have hiked checked bag fees.

How and where to view the eclipse

If you're not lucky enough to nab one of these coveted flights, fear not. There are plenty of opportunities to view the eclipse at ground level.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shares all the details of the eclipse on its website, including where and when to see the eclipse, what to expect when it arrives and at what time, and how to ensure safety when viewing. It also provides resources for purchasing safety eyewear as is recommended during the event.