These Four Books Explore How to Leverage Our Outrage Positively

If you saw the 1976 movie Network, you’ll remember the line of dialogue that’s impossible to forget: “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” It was spoken by the character Howard Beale, played by Peter Finch.

The film’s powerful message — that we all must fight injustice — is as relevant today as it was in the ’70s.

So, tell me, how would you feel if, for no reason other than that he could, the most powerful unelected man in our country fired your best friend without cause or justification? Now, substitute yourself for that friend.

Feeling cheated? Ripped off? You bet.

But would you say something? Would you stand up against this great injustice? Would you defy those who say, “Be quiet! Say nothing.”

How we react impacts all strata of our society — economically and morally.

Over the past few months, several books have been published or are coming out soon that touch on this theme of divisiveness that’s invading almost every corner of our lives — about speaking out, trying to bridge differences and turning down the temperature. I am highlighting four of those excellent reads today.

'Defy: The Power of No in a World That Demands Yes'

All of the authors offer even the most fearful among us powerful tools — applicable at work, in the classroom and at home — to not only understand the dynamics of discord, but also leverage it to find solutions instead of remaining silent or leaving the room.

There is a common thread: It’s not simply why we are so angry, frustrated and struggling or afraid to speak up, but we also fear “retribution for speaking our minds on subjects that are critical to the well-being of country, corporations and families alike,” observes Dr. Sunita Sah, organizational psychologist at Cornell University, in her book Defy.

“Dennis,” she says, “the July 2013 crash of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 while attempting a landing at San Francisco International Airport was because the co-pilot was afraid to challenge the pilot’s poor judgment. He was afraid to ‘defy’ authority, knowing the plane was coming in too low and slow.” Three people died, and nearly 200 were injured.

Sah, a physician, effectively injects readers with shots of intestinal fortitude — guts — showing us how to minimize our chances of becoming victims ourselves when we stand up and tell it like it is. It’s a great read.

'Conflict Resilience: Negotiating Disagreement Without Giving Up or Giving In'

Ever notice how difficult it is to get someone to change their mind even when they’re presented with hard facts and data?

In their book Conflict Resilience (coming March 18), authors Robert Bordone, a Harvard Law School professor, and Dr. Joel Salinas, a behavioral neurologist, explain what is going on at a physiological level. What is the brain doing to sometimes trap us into false reasoning — and how do we deal with it?

They explore ways to embrace conflict, rather than avoid it, which can lead to breaking down walls and promoting understanding.

The book is ideal for business and health science majors, as well as people in fields where conflict is certain to arise. Conflict Resilience provides a fascinating trip through the mind and will keep you curious to find out what is on the next page.

'The Courage Gap: 5 Steps to Braver Action'

“Go through the motions, and the emotions will follow” is how I would sum up The Courage Gap by Margie Warrell, an excellent, step-by-step instruction manual on how to convert thinking to doing — activating one’s courage. Reading it made me think of the Cowardly Lion in the movie The Wizard of Oz — his courage was always there, he just needed someone to show him how to set it free.

Warrell’s research-supported message is set in motion by an inspiring foreword by General Stanley McChrystal, making it difficult to put this practical, accessible book down.

“Yes, you can stand up not only for yourself, but for others, and I’m going to show you how,” is what you can almost hear Warrell whispering in your ear as you read. The Courage Gap is ripe for our time.

'The Age of Outrage: How to Lead in a Polarized World'

If you have ever wondered what led to the pain and anger so many of us all across America are feeling — as well as our fears for the future — you’ll find answers in The Age of Outrage by Karthik Ramanna, business professor at the Oxford School of Government.

Ramanna takes us back to the 2008 financial crisis, “which was an enormous turning point and marked the beginning of the end of consensus, which in turn led to movements like Occupy Wall Street and the Tea Party and the election of Donald Trump.”

The author is concerned that “them vs us” isn’t going away any time soon and offers a “toolkit” to help business leaders turn down the temperature, creating a basis for calm discussion that seeks constructive input from all corners.

Dennis Beaver practices law in Bakersfield, Calif., and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@gmail.com. And be sure to visit dennisbeaver.com.

