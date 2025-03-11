These Four Books Explore How to Leverage Our Outrage Positively
The authors offer some powerful tools to help us find solutions to discord rather than remaining silent or blowing up in anger.
If you saw the 1976 movie Network, you’ll remember the line of dialogue that’s impossible to forget: “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” It was spoken by the character Howard Beale, played by Peter Finch.
The film’s powerful message — that we all must fight injustice — is as relevant today as it was in the ’70s.
So, tell me, how would you feel if, for no reason other than that he could, the most powerful unelected man in our country fired your best friend without cause or justification? Now, substitute yourself for that friend.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Feeling cheated? Ripped off? You bet.
But would you say something? Would you stand up against this great injustice? Would you defy those who say, “Be quiet! Say nothing.”
After attending Loyola University School of Law, H. Dennis Beaver joined California's Kern County District Attorney's Office, where he established a Consumer Fraud section. He is in the general practice of law and writes a syndicated newspaper column. "I love law for the reason that I can help people resolve their problems," he says. "I know it sounds corny, but I just love to be able to use my education and experience to help — simply to help. When a reader contacts me, it is a gift."
How we react impacts all strata of our society — economically and morally.
Over the past few months, several books have been published or are coming out soon that touch on this theme of divisiveness that’s invading almost every corner of our lives — about speaking out, trying to bridge differences and turning down the temperature. I am highlighting four of those excellent reads today.
'Defy: The Power of No in a World That Demands Yes'
All of the authors offer even the most fearful among us powerful tools — applicable at work, in the classroom and at home — to not only understand the dynamics of discord, but also leverage it to find solutions instead of remaining silent or leaving the room.
There is a common thread: It’s not simply why we are so angry, frustrated and struggling or afraid to speak up, but we also fear “retribution for speaking our minds on subjects that are critical to the well-being of country, corporations and families alike,” observes Dr. Sunita Sah, organizational psychologist at Cornell University, in her book Defy.
“Dennis,” she says, “the July 2013 crash of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 while attempting a landing at San Francisco International Airport was because the co-pilot was afraid to challenge the pilot’s poor judgment. He was afraid to ‘defy’ authority, knowing the plane was coming in too low and slow.” Three people died, and nearly 200 were injured.
Sah, a physician, effectively injects readers with shots of intestinal fortitude — guts — showing us how to minimize our chances of becoming victims ourselves when we stand up and tell it like it is. It’s a great read.
'Conflict Resilience: Negotiating Disagreement Without Giving Up or Giving In'
Ever notice how difficult it is to get someone to change their mind even when they’re presented with hard facts and data?
In their book Conflict Resilience (coming March 18), authors Robert Bordone, a Harvard Law School professor, and Dr. Joel Salinas, a behavioral neurologist, explain what is going on at a physiological level. What is the brain doing to sometimes trap us into false reasoning — and how do we deal with it?
They explore ways to embrace conflict, rather than avoid it, which can lead to breaking down walls and promoting understanding.
The book is ideal for business and health science majors, as well as people in fields where conflict is certain to arise. Conflict Resilience provides a fascinating trip through the mind and will keep you curious to find out what is on the next page.
'The Courage Gap: 5 Steps to Braver Action'
“Go through the motions, and the emotions will follow” is how I would sum up The Courage Gap by Margie Warrell, an excellent, step-by-step instruction manual on how to convert thinking to doing — activating one’s courage. Reading it made me think of the Cowardly Lion in the movie The Wizard of Oz — his courage was always there, he just needed someone to show him how to set it free.
Warrell’s research-supported message is set in motion by an inspiring foreword by General Stanley McChrystal, making it difficult to put this practical, accessible book down.
“Yes, you can stand up not only for yourself, but for others, and I’m going to show you how,” is what you can almost hear Warrell whispering in your ear as you read. The Courage Gap is ripe for our time.
'The Age of Outrage: How to Lead in a Polarized World'
If you have ever wondered what led to the pain and anger so many of us all across America are feeling — as well as our fears for the future — you’ll find answers in The Age of Outrage by Karthik Ramanna, business professor at the Oxford School of Government.
Ramanna takes us back to the 2008 financial crisis, “which was an enormous turning point and marked the beginning of the end of consensus, which in turn led to movements like Occupy Wall Street and the Tea Party and the election of Donald Trump.”
The author is concerned that “them vs us” isn’t going away any time soon and offers a “toolkit” to help business leaders turn down the temperature, creating a basis for calm discussion that seeks constructive input from all corners.
Dennis Beaver practices law in Bakersfield, Calif., and welcomes comments and questions from readers, which may be faxed to (661) 323-7993, or e-mailed to Lagombeaver1@gmail.com. And be sure to visit dennisbeaver.com.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
After attending Loyola University School of Law, H. Dennis Beaver joined California's Kern County District Attorney's Office, where he established a Consumer Fraud section. He is in the general practice of law and writes a syndicated newspaper column, "You and the Law." Through his column, he offers readers in need of down-to-earth advice his help free of charge. "I know it sounds corny, but I just love to be able to use my education and experience to help, simply to help. When a reader contacts me, it is a gift."
-
-
Social Security New Rule: Overpayments Must Be Paid Back 100%. Why It Matters
As of March 27, the SSA will require beneficiaries who have been accidentally overpaid to repay 100% of the money, reversing a previous policy that allowed for only 10% recoupment.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Medicare and Medicaid Employees Offered New Buyouts: What You Need to Know
Federal HHS workers who inspect food, research diseases and administer Medicare and Medicaid are offered $25,000 buyouts
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Stock Market Today: Dow Off 890 Points on Tariff Uncertainty
President Donald Trump still believes his ever-evolving plan for global trade will be "great for us," but "it takes a little time."
By David Dittman Published
-
5 of Warren Buffett's Best Investments
Warren Buffett has had plenty of wins throughout his decades of investing. Here, we highlight five of Buffett's best investments.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
Home Depot's Winning Ways Fueled Its 100,000% Return
Home Depot's wide moat leaves little room for competition – and shareholders have profited as a result.
By Louis Navellier Published
-
Financial Pitfalls to Avoid in Your 30s, 40s and 50s
As you pass through each decade of working life and build wealth for retirement, watch out for the financial traps that can hinder your progress.
By Julia Pham, CFP®, AIF®, CDFA® Published
-
Apple's 100,000% Return Is a Result of Innovation, Brand Loyalty and Buybacks
Apple spends billions buying back its own shares, but this is just one catalyst behind the incredible growth in its share price.
By Louis Navellier Published
-
Has This Unconventional Growth Fund Lost Its Mojo?
The Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund has lagged the broader S&P 500, but it still boasts a solid return and provides investors with diversification.
By Nellie S. Huang Published
-
Trump's Tariffs Could Spike Gas Prices: Here’s How to Save
President Donald Trump's tariffs against Canada could lead to higher prices at the pump. Here are ways to save.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
Borrowing Against Your Life Insurance: How It Works and What to Consider
Unlock quick access to cash by borrowing against your life insurance policy — without credit checks or strict repayment terms.
By Dori Zinn Published