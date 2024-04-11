The Most Impressive Cars: Do You Drive One?

Did you splurge and buy your dream car after retirement, or did you opt for something more practical to save some cash? You may be surprised at what vehicles are considered “status symbols” and how people react to them on the road.

As you might predict, the most high-status cars around the country are expensive, according to a new survey from Tinting Chicago. The hefty purchase price of one of these vehicles also comes with higher car insurance costs. For example, the average monthly cost to insure a Mercedes Benz is $283, or about $94 more than insuring a Subaru. If you are in the market for an upscale car, we've matched each car brand in the report to the average insurance cost to take the guesswork out of your car shopping.

Want to look like you have champagne taste, but you only have beer bottle pockets? Several car models that are at least slightly more affordable — not classified as luxury vehicles — still impress people. Moreover, respondents surprised researchers by craving "dream cars" that didn't necessarily have luxury prices.

The study surveyed 2,029 Americans in each state (ranging in age from 18 to 76 years old) about their opinions on high-status cars; here are the findings.

Most impressive car makes

Most impressive cars. The survey found these to be the car brands that individuals in each state are most impressed with. Here are the results:

Porsche

Ferrari

Mercedes-Benz

Lamborghini

Bentley

Tesla

Maserati

Luxury look-alikes: Here are the non-luxury car makes that individuals think look impressive according to the survey.

Acura

Volvo

Jeep

Toyota

Volkswagen

Buick

Chevrolet

Mazda

Ford

Subaru

How people feel about luxury cars

Respondents remembered seeing a few high-status cars on the road more than others. The top three "most visible" car brands were BMW, Mercedes Benz and Porsche, according to the study.

Luxury cars tend to bring up emotions in the general public. Almost a third of those surveyed judged people for driving a high-status car — either positively or negatively. The survey also found that when these cars are on the road, they change driving habits; over a quarter of people drive more cautiously around high-status vehicles.

Researcher Matthew Zajechowski with North Star Inbound shares with Kiplinger: “Our survey found that almost a third of Americans judge people for driving a high-status car and more than a quarter also report driving more cautiously around high-status cars. I think this shows that, as Americans, there is a hint of jealousy when others have something nicer or more expensive than we do. It also shows that people are cautious about their money, both regarding spending preferences and not wanting to be on the hook if they cause damage to a high-status car."

This reaction could explain why several of the most popular "dream cars" found in the study were from more affordable brands, like Ford, Toyota and Chevrolet.

Most popular dream cars

Ford

Toyota

Tesla

Chevrolet

Jeep

Mercedes-Benz

Porsche

Honda

BMW

Lamborghini

"When asked about dream cars, Tesla also made that list, sharing top honors with Ford and Toyota," says Zajechowski. "I was pleasantly surprised that most Americans' dream cars aren't the most expensive cars on the list."

Insuring a high-end vehicle

Aside from a vehicle’s sticker price, you’ll want to factor in how much car insurance will cost when budgeting for your dream ride. Ted Olsen , Vice President at Goosehead Insurance, shares with Kiplinger several factors that can cause car insurance premiums to vary significantly between luxury cars and standard cars:

Vehicle value: Luxury vehicles typically have higher values than standard cars. This means that insurance companies will likely have to pay out more in the event of a claim involving a luxury car, which results in higher premiums.

Luxury vehicles typically have higher values than standard cars. This means that insurance companies will likely have to pay out more in the event of a claim involving a luxury car, which results in higher premiums. Repair costs: Luxury cars often come with specialized parts and advanced technology, which increases repair costs and increases insurance premiums.

Luxury cars often come with specialized parts and advanced technology, which increases repair costs and increases insurance premiums. Safety features: Luxury cars are typically equipped with advanced safety features, which can sometimes lower insurance premiums. However, the overall cost of the vehicle often outweighs these benefits.

Luxury cars are typically equipped with advanced safety features, which can sometimes lower insurance premiums. However, the overall cost of the vehicle often outweighs these benefits. Driver profile: Insurance premiums are also influenced by a driver's profile, which includes factors such as age, driving record, credit score or credit history, zip code, and vehicle usage.

Insurance premiums are also influenced by a driver's profile, which includes factors such as age, driving record, credit score or credit history, zip code, and vehicle usage. Theft and vandalism: Due to their higher value, luxury cars are often targeted for theft or vandalism, which can result in higher insurance premiums.

Because of these factors, insurance prices between vehicles can differ significantly for the same person. Olsen advises individuals to shop around for their car insurance to find the best coverage at the best price.

‘It’s best to contact an agent that can search the market for you and find the best fit, regardless of the type of vehicle you purchase," says Olsen. "Sometimes finding the right insurer can cause your luxury vehicle to cost less than what you paid for a standard car with an insurance provider that was not the right fit for you.”

According to Cassie Sheets, Data Journalist at Insurify, full-coverage insurance for luxury brand vehicles costs on average $264 per month, 16% more than the average cost to insure a non-luxury vehicle, which is $227 per month. She shares a list of popular car makes with Kiplinger and the average monthly cost of full coverage insurance for that specific vehicle (for vehicle model years >= 2015).

Mercedes Benz: $283

Infiniti: $281

Tesla: $275

BMW: $273

Porsche: $262

Audi: $257

Cadillac: $256

Lexus: $245

Nissan: $236

Acura: $233

Hyundai: $230

KIA: $230

Lincoln: $228

Chevrolet: $227

Toyota: $227

Honda: $225

Ford: $223

Mazda: $209

Subaru: $189

"Owners of luxury brand vehicles will want to make sure they have a full-coverage policy," says Sheets. "Liability coverage doesn’t offer enough protection for luxury brand vehicles, even if the vehicle is driven infrequently."

