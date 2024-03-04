Get up to $3,000 off Audis with Costco Auto Program
Get a deeply discounted new Audi with the Costco Auto Program.
Are you a Costco member with a penchant for Audis? If so, you can tap into the Costco Auto Program for a new 2023 or 2024 vehicle. As part of a limited-time offer, the program will provide an additional discount — up to $3,000 — for purchasing or leasing selected new models of Audi vehicles. This offer is good through April 30, 2024.
How to snag an Audi discount
Costco has established relationships with over 3,000 dealerships nationwide that meet its customer service standards. Costco also trains dealers to implement its discount program, so you shouldn’t find a clueless salesperson when you get to the dealership.
The program is free to all Costco members. Before you join Costco to get one of these promoted auto discounts, know that only customers who have been members since February 29, 2024, will qualify.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
To get access to the discount, go to the Costco Audi discount page, update the page with your zip code and click on "register for a certificate online." You can also access the discount and learn more by going through the Costco Auto Program. Either way, you should register online to receive a certificate with your unique promotion code. Then, bring the certificate to any Audi dealership and take delivery of an eligible model by May 15, 2024.
Sweet, right? Audi is also promoting a 0.99% car loan interest rate for 60 months for select 2024 vehicles through 4/1/2024. To secure that rate, you'll need to have excellent credit.
The Costco Audi discounts
To access the Costco Audi discount, you will need to purchase or lease your vehicle and take delivery by May 15, 2024. Your certificate code will entitle you to the following discounts on new 2023 or 2024 models.
- $1,500 on Audi A3, S3, A4, S4, A5 Coupe, S5 Coupe, A5 Sportback, S5 Sportback, A5 Cabriolet, S5 Cabriolet, Q3, Q4 e-tron®, Q4 e-tron® Sportback, Q5, SQ5, Q5 Sportback, SQ5 Sportback, Q5 PHEV
- $2,000 on Audi A6, Q7 45, SQ7, SQ8, Q8 e-tron®, SQ8 e-tron®, Q8 e-tron® Sportback, SQ8 e-tron® Sportback, Q8 (model year 2023 only)
- $3,000 on Audi A8, S8, e-tron® GT, RS e-tron® GT
Other discounts offered by the program
If you're looking for a car besides an Audi, the Costco Auto Program may still help you save at the dealership. For current Costco members, log in to your account and go to the auto program website. As with any other service for purchasing new or used cars, you enter the make and model you're looking for and follow directions. Before you are given a final price, you will provide personal details and contact information so that dealers may contact you.
Costco has already negotiated a discounted price with the dealer so that you can avoid the dreaded haggling with the finance office at the dealership.
If you can get a better price elsewhere, decline the offer and go to a different dealer.
Read More
Ellen writes and edits personal finance stories, especially on credit cards and related products. She also covers the nexus between sustainability and personal finance. She was a manager and sustainability analyst at Calvert Investments for 15 years, focusing on climate change and consumer staples. She served on the sustainability councils of several Fortune 500 companies and led corporate engagements. Before joining Calvert, Ellen was a program officer for Winrock International, managing loans to alternative energy projects in Latin America. She earned a master’s from the U.C. Berkeley in international relations and Latin America.
-
-
Pricey Super Micro Computer Stock Pops on S&P 500 Inclusion
Super Micro stock vaulted on being tapped for the benchmark index, but is Deckers Outdoor the better buy?
By Dan Burrows Published
-
The Clock Is Ticking on Tax Cuts: Act Now to Avoid Missing Out
Estate and gift tax exemptions are at an all-time high until the end of 2025. That may seem like a long way off, but setting things up could take longer than expected.
By Christopher F. Tate, J.D. Published