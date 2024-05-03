Costco Auto Program: Up to $2,000 Off Hybrid and Electric Car Models

Get up to $2K off new Volvo, Chevrolet, Cadillac and Polestar models through the Costco Auto Program.

A young, blond woman in sunglasses drives a modern car with the sunset shining through her window.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ellen Kennedy
By Ellen Kennedy
published

Gas prices getting you down? The Costco Auto Program might be able to get you into a more efficient gas-powered car, or a hybrid or fully electric vehicle (EV). If you are a current Costco member, you can tap into the Costco Auto Program for a new or used vehicle of your choice for a standard discount. As part of a limited-time offer, the program will provide an additional discount — up to $2,000 — for the purchase or lease of selected new models of Volvo, Chevrolet, Cadillac and Polestar vehicles. 

How the Costco Auto Program works

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Ellen Kennedy
Ellen Kennedy
Personal Finance Editor, Kiplinger.com

Ellen writes and edits personal finance stories, especially on credit cards and related products. She also covers the nexus between sustainability and personal finance. She was a manager and sustainability analyst at Calvert Investments for 15 years, focusing on climate change and consumer staples. She served on the sustainability councils of several Fortune 500 companies and led corporate engagements. Before joining Calvert, Ellen was a program officer for Winrock International, managing loans to alternative energy projects in Latin America. She earned a master’s from the U.C. Berkeley in international relations and Latin America. 

Latest