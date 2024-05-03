Costco Auto Program: Up to $2,000 Off Hybrid and Electric Car Models

Gas prices getting you down? The Costco Auto Program might be able to get you into a more efficient gas-powered car, or a hybrid or fully electric vehicle (EV). If you are a current Costco member, you can tap into the Costco Auto Program for a new or used vehicle of your choice for a standard discount. As part of a limited-time offer, the program will provide an additional discount — up to $2,000 — for the purchase or lease of selected new models of Volvo, Chevrolet, Cadillac and Polestar vehicles.

How the Costco Auto Program works

Costco has established relationships with over 3,000 dealerships nationwide that meet its customer service standards. Costco also trains dealers to implement its discount program, so you shouldn’t find a clueless salesperson when you get to the dealership.

The program is free to all Costco members, and the lowest membership tier costs $60 per year. Before you join Costco in order to get one of these promoted auto discounts, know that only customers who have been members since April 30, 2024, will qualify.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

To get access to a discount, register with the Costco Auto Program online or by phone to receive a certificate with your unique promotion code. Then present your certificate and unique promotion code to any Cadillac dealer (in person).

Sweet, right? And remember that new electric vehicles may qualify for up to $7,500 in credits provided at the dealership that could further whittle down the price of your car. The 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ qualifies for the tax credit, for example. Several states also offer tax breaks. And some states may also provide rebates on plug-in hybrids or electric vehicles. For example, Colorado provides rebates up to $12,000, California up to $7,000, Massachusetts up to $3,500 and Maryland up to $3,000, to name a few. Several states also provide incentives for installing a Level 2 (medium speed) charger at your home.

The Costco spring auto deal

To qualify for the deal, Costco members will need to take delivery of their new vehicle by July 31, 2024.†

Volvo Limited-Time Special

A $1,000 member-only incentive; plus, all available incentives for which the member qualifies on multiple models.

For families wanting a plug-in hybrid with three rows of seats, the Volvo XC90 might fit the bill. The program offers a $1,000 voucher for both the gas (23 MPG) and the plug-in hybrid (58 MPG) versions of the car. The Volvo XC90 was the top-requested Volvo model in 2023 and through April 2024 compared to other models offered by the Costco Auto Program. Additionally, it is a 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ winner.

Chevrolet Limited-Time Special

A $1,000 member-only incentive; plus, all available incentives for which the member qualifies on a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV or Equinox EV.†

The Chevrolet Blazer is currently the midsize electric SUV that Costco members request most through Costco Auto Program. This car's estimated fuel efficiency is 96 MPGe (Miles per Gallon Equivalent) and its range is 279 miles.

Cadillac Limited-Time Special

A $1,000 member-only incentive; plus, all available incentives for which the member qualifies on a 2023 or 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ.† Car and Driver rates the 2024 Lyriq 9.0 out of 10 stars.

Polestar Limited-Time Special

A $2,000 member-only incentive, plus all available incentives for which the member qualifies on a new Polestar 2.† Never heard of Polestar? It is a Volvo all-electric brand designed for luxury EV drivers. The base model of the Polestar 2 has a 320-mile range. The car is rated 8.1 out of 10 by Car and Driver, and its safety rating is a perfect five stars, according to NHTSA.

This is the first time the Costco Auto Program is offering an incentive on new Polestar 2 models.

†See CostcoAuto.com/specials for current Limited-Time Specials, restrictions, eligibility dates, terms and conditions. Costco and its affiliates do not sell automobiles or negotiate individual transactions.

Other discounts offered by the program

If you're looking for a car besides a Volvo, Chevrolet, Cadillac or Polestar, the Costco Auto Program may still help you save at the dealership. For current Costco members, log in to your account and go to the auto program website. As with any other service for purchasing new or used cars, you enter the make and model you're looking for, and follow directions. Before you are given a final price, you will provide personal details and contact information so that dealers may reach out to you.

Costco has already negotiated a discounted price with the dealer, so you can avoid the dreaded haggling with the finance office at the dealership.

If you think you can get a better price elsewhere, you can decline the offer and go to a different dealer.