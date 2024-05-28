Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards 2024: Auto Insurance Companies

About the Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards

The Kiplinger Readers’ Choice Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the best products and services in the personal finance arena. We asked you, our Kiplinger community, to help us name the products and services you think have delivered excellent value in the past year.

The survey results, which we’re sharing here in our second annual Readers’ Choice Awards, offer valuable insight into which providers shine when it comes to your everyday interactions and experiences with them. Our Awards recognize excellence in everything from credit cards, banks and brokers to insurers, tax software and financial apps. For each category, we’ve listed an overall winner that earned the highest score. We’ve also highlighted other products and services that earned above-average scores for various criteria we asked readers to assess.

By voting, our community has helped us form our guide to the very best financial products. These are the products and companies that you think stand out from the crowd.

Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards: Auto Insurance Companies

Readers weighed in on their auto insurance provider based on how competitive the rates are, their experience with filing claims and how likely they would be to recommend the insurer to others.

OVERALL WINNER: Erie Insurance

Outstanding for:

Competitive rates

Claims experience

Most recommended

Readers have positive words for Erie all around. “Hands down the best auto insurance company I’ve dealt with,” says one. “I had damage from a hit-and-run. Erie worked with me to get it repaired with minimal inconvenience to me,” says another.

Some readers also mentioned Erie’s Rate Lock feature, which holds your premium steady; it fluctuates only if you add or remove a vehicle or driver or change your address or the place where you routinely park your car. “Only insurance company I’ve used that really does a price lock!” one reader says.

Other notable features include First Accident Forgiveness, meaning you won’t face a surcharge the first time you’re at fault in an accident if you’ve been an Erie customer for three or more years. For each consecutive policy year in which you don’t file a claim, your deductible will be reduced by $100 (up to a maximum amount of $500) in most states. Erie serves 12 states — mostly in the Midwest and the South — as well as Washington, D.C.

USAA

Outstanding for:

Competitive rates

Claims experience

Most recommended

Readers heaped on the praise for USAA’s auto insurance offerings. “Superb customer service and very simple claims handling,” says one reader. “I would never consider anyone else for insurance,” says another. Some also remarked on its affordable insurance rates. “I have compared rates on several occasions, and no other company has been able to come close,” a respondent says.

NJM Insurance Group

Outstanding for:

Competitive rates

Most recommended

NJM auto insurance is available to residents of Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania, and readers express their appreciation for quality customer service and affordable premiums. “Excellent company. Rates are as fair as they can be in New Jersey,” says one reader. “Claims service is excellent—very responsive,” says another.

NJM provides a number of discounts; you can save by bundling other insurance products from NJM (such as a homeowners policy) or by insuring multiple cars with the company. If you have a child who is a student that earns good grades, he or she may qualify for discounts, too.

Amica

Outstanding for:

Claims experience

Amica serves customers across the continental U.S. “I can’t find anything that beats Amica: Their rates are good, claims processing is fair and friendly, and I am recognized as an individual,” says one reader. Another remarks, “I used Amica for 48 years and have found their claims service to be excellent, including one nasty accident/lawsuit resolution for my daughter.”

You can save on your auto premiums with Amica by bundling home and auto insurance plans or by staying with the insurer for more than two years. The longer your relationship stands with Amica, the more savings you may qualify for.