Deep Discounts on New Mercedes Benz Cars
Get up to $10,750 off a Mercedes from American Express and Sam’s Club.
You can drive into the sunset in a new Mercedes if you are a current American Express credit card holder or a member of Sam’s Club. The maximum discount of $10,750 applies only to a car that costs over $100,000, leaving us mere mortals in the dust. But more mainstream Mercedes SUVs and sedans can get between $500 and $4,500 off. Active military servicemembers and PenFed credit union members may also tap into these discounts.
The Mercedes Discount Overview
The online marketplace for auto purchasing and sales, Truecar, provides the platform for these Mercedes discounts. Truecar works with a network of over 10,000 certified dealerships to set discounted prices on the MSRP of certain car models.
Truecar partners with affiliate organizations to offer buyers an additional layer of discounts called “bonus cash.” These limited-time offers work with specific car brands, and the current promotion is for Mercedes-Benz sedans and SUVs. You won’t find these offers on the Truecar website, and they are only open to members of select Truecar partners.
Bonus cash offers may be combined with public incentives and member discounts from Truecar certified dealers.
In most cases, you must have been a member of these Truecar affiliate partners for at least 60 days to qualify for the discount. So, don't sign up to Sam's Club, PenFed or other partners without reading through all of the requirements.
Here are links to partner organizations.
- The Sam’s Club Auto Buying Program
- The American Express Auto Purchasing Program (for all American Express cardholders)
- The Penfed Credit Union (also offering bonus cash off Audis and other brands)
- The Navy Federal Credit Union (also offering discounts on BMWs and other brands)
- Active duty members of the U.S. Military (also offering discounts on other brands)
Truecar also partners with many employers, so check your company’s benefits for a possible Truecar affiliate relationship not listed here.
Which Mercedes models are discounted?
Here are the bonus cash offers for each model.
How to get the discount
It’s straightforward to get the bonus cash discount.
- Sign in to the auto program of the partner where you are a member (Sam’s Club, American Express, etc.).
- Follow the prompts to find the 2023 Mercedes-Benz model that interests you, and input any specific features you want.
- You will be contacted by dealers to set up appointments.
- You will receive an email with the discount code that you can take to the dealer for redemption.
- Most of these programs will give you additional perks if you register the purchase through their website. For example, you may qualify for discounts on future repairs or free advice from a mechanic.
- If you’re purchasing through the American Express program, you can use your American Express credit card to pay for up to $2,000 of the car’s purchase price. In that way, you may get points back.
Other ways to save
New electric vehicles may qualify for tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), up to $7,500. If you are interested in an electric model, ask your dealer which cars qualify, and make sure that your income is within the program's guidelines.
One of the easiest ways to take advantage of the IRA program is through leasing. According to Cathleen Decker, Product and Communications Lead of Mercedes-Benz USA, "all Mercedes-Benz EQ vehicles offered in the USA qualify for the commercial leasing incentive (currently EQS Sedan, EQE SUV, EQS SUV, EQE Sedan and EQB).”
For members of Costco, see our article on the Costco Auto Program, which is offering deep discounts on Audis and certified Volvos.
Ellen writes on environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing and sustainability. She was an ESG manager and analyst at Calvert Investments for 15 years, focusing on climate change and consumer staples. She served on the sustainability councils of several Fortune 500 companies, led corporate engagements, and filed shareholder proposals.
Prior to joining Calvert, Ellen was a program officer for Winrock International, managing loans to alternative energy projects in Latin America. She earned a master’s from University of California in international relations and Latin America. She is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.
