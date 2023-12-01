Amazon To Offer Students $25 Flights For The Holidays — But You Must Act Fast
Amazon Prime Student members will have a chance to score one of 3,000 tickets for a limited time, starting December 5.
Amazon can’t make holiday travel any less stressful, but it could make it way less costly. At least for a few lucky people.
Starting December 5, Amazon’s student-subscription members will have a chance to book select domestic flights through booking site StudentUniverse for travel from mid-December to early January — for only $25.
The promotion is valid on one-way or round-trip flights to anywhere within the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Prime Student, the subscription program, provides a half-price Amazon Prime subscription to anyone with a valid .edu email address that is enrolled in school.
To get the deal, you’ll have to act fast by visiting the Prime Student x StudentUniverse page on December 5 starting at 6 am PST and searching for your flight. There will be a total of 3,000, $25 tickets available — 1,000 each day — from December 5-7.
After those tickets have been claimed, StudentUniverse will offer students $25 off their flights using a promotional code.
StudentUniverse CEO Steven de Blois said in a statement that the partnership furthers its mission to make travel more accessible for students.
“This partnership has now culminated into this unforgetting moment during which time we hope to spread some cheer by helping young people across the country travel home for the holidays affordably,” he said.
Prime Student free trial offer
The deal could not come at a better time for many Americans, as inflation continues to impact travel plans not just during the holidays but all year round. Some 77% of U.S. adult holiday travelers are cutting back or modifying their plans as a result of rising prices.
According to a 2020 YPulse survey, 52% of college students are Prime members, so competition is likely to be fierce come December 5. But for those who do not score the $25 deal, there are many other ways to save on travel this holiday season, whether that be by visiting one of the 10 cheapest countries, a lesser-known destination or saving your travel plans for a less busy time.
To sign up for Prime Student, which is currently offering a six month free trial (and half off of a standard Amazon Prime subscription at $69/year after that) click here.
