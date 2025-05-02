Walmart Scan & Go: Does It Really Save Time?
Walmart's Scan & Go promises a faster, easier way to shop. But is it all it's cracked up to be?
Walmart is known for offering convenience and savings, but what about making the shopping process itself quicker? That’s where Walmart’s Scan & Go feature comes in.
Scan & Go is designed to streamline your in-store experience and it sounds almost too good to be true: scan items as you shop, pay in the app, and skip the checkout line.
But does it actually save time and deliver a better shopping experience? Let’s take a closer look.
What is Walmart Scan & Go?
Walmart Scan & Go is a feature available exclusively to Walmart+ members. This means you’ll need to pay a monthly or annual fee to use it.
With Scan & Go, customers can use the Walmart app on their smartphones to scan each item as they shop, pay directly in the app, and then scan a QR code at a kiosk near the exit to complete the trip.
In theory, it lets you avoid long checkout lines and keep your trip as quick and smooth as possible.
How the process works
Getting started with Scan & Go is fairly straightforward:
- Download and log into the Walmart app. You’ll need an active Walmart+ membership.
- Start a Scan & Go trip. Open the app once you arrive at the store and select the Scan & Go option.
- Scan each item’s barcode. As you walk the aisles, scan each item’s barcode using your phone’s camera. Some barcodes can be tricky, so careful scanning is key.
- Checkout in the app. When you're done, pay in the app and generate a QR code.
- Show your QR code at the self-checkout kiosk. This confirms your payment and finalizes your trip.
Quick note: Walmart employees sometimes perform random audits where they’ll ask to see your receipt and a few scanned items to confirm accuracy. It’s just part of their security process.
Pros of using Scan & Go
There are definitely some appealing benefits to using Walmart Scan & Go:
- Time Savings: If you only have a few items, you can breeze through your trip without waiting in line.
- No Standing in Line: Even if it’s a busy shopping day, you’re skipping the traditional checkout experience.
- Bagging As You Go: No need to unload and reload at checkout since you’re packing up your purchases as you shop.
- Real-Time Cart Tracking: The app shows your running total as you add items, making it easier to stick to your budget.
For quick trips or quick errand runs, Scan & Go can feel like a complete game-changer.
Cons and limitations
While Scan & Go is handy, it’s not without its drawbacks:
- Walmart+ membership required: You must pay for a Walmart+ subscription since Scan & Go isn’t available for regular shoppers.
- Technology hiccups: App freezes, scanning issues, or Wi-Fi glitches can slow you down and cause frustration.
- Not ideal for big trips: If you’re buying a full cart of groceries, scanning every item, especially bulk produce or items without barcodes, can be tedious.
- Random audits: Even after you pay, there’s a chance you’ll be stopped for a manual receipt and bag check, which can feel a little awkward. Some shoppers may feel nervous or watched if audited, even when using Scan & Go correctly.
If you rely heavily on technology or prefer a quick, no-fuss shopping trip, these limitations might not be a big deal. But for others, they can impact the overall experience.
Does Scan & Go actually save time?
The time savings offered by Scan & Go really depends on how and when you shop.
For smaller or moderate shopping trips (especially during off-peak hours), Scan & Go can be a major time-saver. You skip the checkout line entirely, bag your items as you go, and get a clear view of your running total. If you're comfortable with technology and using mobile apps, you’ll likely find the process fairly intuitive from the start.
That said, there’s a learning curve at first. Scanning items, navigating the app, and remembering to check out correctly can feel a bit unfamiliar initially. But the more you use Scan & Go, the more natural it becomes. That’s when it truly starts to shine in terms of convenience and efficiency.
On the other hand, for larger grocery hauls or trips involving a lot of produce or bulk items, Scan & Go may not save much time. Manually scanning every item, dealing with barcodes that won’t register, or handling items without packaging can become tedious.
If the app lags or crashes, it can further slow down your trip. In those situations, a traditional checkout where an associate rings everything up might actually be faster and less frustrating.
Overall, Scan & Go is best suited for quick trips or medium-sized shopping runs, especially when you’re looking to get in and out of the store while avoiding long checkout lines.
Is Scan & Go right for you? A practical verdict
Walmart’s Scan & Go is a promising tool in the quest for faster, less stressful shopping.
However, it’s not a cure-all. If you tend to make large, complex, or bulk shopping runs, or if you’re technology-averse, you may hit snags that erase the time savings.
And since Scan & Go is exclusive to Walmart+ members, it probably doesn’t justify a subscription by itself unless you’ll also use other perks.
It's also only an in-store benefit, so if you do a lot of online shopping or pick-up orders, this feature won't be that helpful.
If you already have (or plan to get) Walmart+, Scan & Go is a valuable bonus feature worth trying.
You can also get a free trial of Walmart+ to try Scan & Go for yourself, along with other membership features like free delivery from your store, free shipping and fuel savings.
