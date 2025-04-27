Walmart Week 2025: Exclusive Perks and Deals for Walmart+ Members

Walmart+ Week is a limited-time event offering exclusive deals and added benefits to Walmart+ members.

Running from April 28 through May 4, the event includes discounts on everyday essentials, streaming perks, fuel savings and more. It’s designed to highlight the value of a Walmart+ membership and give subscribers extra ways to save.

Walmart+ is Walmart’s premium subscription service, created to provide convenience, value and exclusive perks for both frequent shoppers and those looking to make the most of their spending.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Here’s a closer look at the pricing options and trial period available for new and existing members:

Pricing and trial period

Annual Plan: $98 per year

$98 per year Monthly Plan: $12.95 per month

$12.95 per month 30-Day Free Trial: Try all benefits with no commitment

The monthly plan offers flexibility, making it a good option for those who want to try the service without committing to a full year. It’s a practical way to see if Walmart+ fits your lifestyle and offers enough value for your family.

Meanwhile, the annual plan provides the most savings over time for those ready to make a longer-term commitment.

The 30-day free trial makes it easy to experience the full suite of Walmart+ perks during Walmart Week (or any other time) before you commit.

Walmart+ free for 30 days at Walmart Try Walmart+ for free for 30 days and take advantage of free shipping, free same-day delivery, a free subscription to Paramount+ and more. Normally, membership costs $12.95/month or $98/year.

Top Walmart+ Week perks and limited-time bonuses

This year’s Walmart Week brings a host of special offers, going far beyond traditional grocery discounts.

Here’s a breakdown of the seven best perks waiting for Walmart+ members:

1. Exclusive deals across several categories

Walmart+ Week 2025 includes ongoing sales and member-only discounts. These deals aren’t just on groceries or home goods, but span categories such as streaming subscriptions, dining and travel.

Streaming: Get six months of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® allowing you to stream 40k+ episodes & movies, all of SHOWTIME, exclusive originals and live sports without ads

Get six months of Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® allowing you to stream 40k+ episodes & movies, all of SHOWTIME, exclusive originals and live sports without ads Dining & Fast Food: Special offers at top national chains (including Burger King freebies).

Special offers at top national chains (including Burger King freebies). Travel: Occasional bonus perks for car rentals, lodging or vacation essentials.

The key advantage? You’re not just saving money on what you need for your household, but on the full scope of everyday life.

2. One free express delivery

Walmart+ members already get free delivery for groceries and pharmacy orders, along with free next-day and two-day shipping.

But during Walmart+ Week, members also receive one free express delivery, a perk that’s normally a paid add-on.

Express delivery is faster than standard delivery options, bringing groceries or household essentials to your doorstep in as little as one hour. It’s ideal for last-minute needs or busy days when you don’t have time to run to the store.

3. Fuel discounts

One of the biggest perks this year is the enhanced fuel discount.

Save 50¢ off every gallon at participating Exxon™ and Mobil™ gas stations during Walmart Week.

The normal gas savings for Walmart+ members is 10¢ off every gallon, so these savings will stack up quickly

4. Burger King® freebies

Walmart+ members enjoy up to two free sandwiches daily (with a $1+ purchase) at Burger King:

Croissan’wich® for breakfast

Whopper® Jr. for lunch or dinner

A tasty way to feed the family or treat yourself, especially while running errands or between shopping trips.

5. Six months of free Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Streaming perks are a standout this year. Walmart+ members get six months of Paramount+ for free — and during Walmart+ Week, the offer is upgraded to include Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. That means access to even more content and ad-free viewing at no extra cost.

Normally, Walmart+ members pay $5.49/month (or $64.99/year) to upgrade to the SHOWTIME plan, still less than half the regular price of $12.99/month.

This Walmart Week deal is no cost on top of your existing membership. Plus, there are no hidden fees. Just activate the streaming perk and start watching.

This is ideal for entertainment lovers, families and anyone looking to cut down on extra digital subscriptions.

6. $5 Walmart Cash with Scan & Go

Walmart is encouraging tech-savvy, contactless shopping.

When you make an in-store purchase of $15 or more using the Scan & Go feature in the Walmart app. You’ll instantly earn $5 Walmart Cash to spend on anything in-store or online.

This not only speeds up your trip, but it creates an extra earning opportunity just for trying out new technology.

7. $10 Walmart Cash engagement bonus

Want to double down on savings? If you redeem two or more Walmart+ Week offers, you’ll score a $10 Walmart Cash Engagement Bonus.

Plan your shopping and perks redemptions in advance so you qualify for this bonus while stacking other rewards.

Direct savings added to your Walmart balance, available for immediate spending.

How to Sign Up for Walmart+

Joining is straightforward. Visit the Walmart website and follow the prompts under the Walmart+ section.

Or, download the Walmart app, look for the ‘Walmart+’ tab, and start your free trial or paid membership in just a few taps.

Keep in mind that some Walmart Week perks may have limited availability or require activation. Check the Walmart+ Week event page regularly to ensure you don't miss out.​