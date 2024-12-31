The Viral 'Birkin Dupe' That Sold Out — and What I Learned About the Walmart Marketplace
Discover how Walmart Marketplace differs from Walmart’s regular offerings and tips for snagging unique deals like the viral "Birkin bag dupe."
When a viral TikTok sent shoppers racing to grab a so-called "Birkin bag dupe," I joined the hype — after all, who doesn’t appreciate a quality handbag? However, my excitement quickly turned into a lesson in patience when I discovered the bag wasn’t sold directly by Walmart but by a third-party seller on the Walmart Marketplace.
The bag, nicknamed the "Walmart Birkin" or "Wirkin," was listed as the "Kamugo Genuine Leather Handbag Purse for Women." Priced between $78 and $102, it was available in three styles and four colors: Green, orange, blue and iron gray.
Looking like an affordable alternative to the iconic Hermès Birkin bag, the "dupe" features genuine cowhide leather and a gold lock button. (A "dupe," short for "duplicate," is a less expensive item that looks like a designer good.) Marketed as accessible luxury, the bag has ironically achieved its own elusive status, with all variations currently sold out online and no way to find out if it will be restocked by the seller.
This left me wondering: What exactly is Walmart Marketplace and how does it differ from Walmart’s usual offerings?
What’s the difference between Walmart and Walmart Marketplace products?
The Walmart Marketplace is a third-party e-commerce platform integrated into Walmart’s main website. While Walmart sells and ships products directly, the Marketplace allows independent sellers to list their products alongside Walmart’s inventory.
Below are a few key differences between Walmart and Walmart Marketplace products:
Seller: Items sold by Walmart are handled entirely by Walmart, while Marketplace products are sold and shipped by third-party sellers.
Shipping: Walmart ships its items directly, while Marketplace sellers can either use Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS) to store, pack and ship their products or handle shipping and order fulfillment themselves.
Customer service: Issues with Walmart-sold products are resolved through Walmart’s customer service. Issues with Marketplace items are first directed to the individual seller.
Returns and exchanges: Many items sold by Marketplace sellers can be returned to Walmart stores within 30 days, but check the return policy for each item before purchasing. Some Marketplace sellers have their own return policies, which may require returning the item directly to the seller via shipping instead of through Walmart stores.
The Walmart Marketplace offers shoppers a wide variety of products in one convenient place. However, differences in seller responsibilities and policies make it essential to understand the details of your purchase before checking out.
Tips for shopping the Walmart Marketplace
The Walmart Marketplace offers unique deals, like the viral "Birkin dupe," that can make your shopping experience worthwhile.
To steer clear of potential issues keep these tips in mind:
- Check seller details: Confirm if the product is sold by Walmart or a Marketplace seller. Review seller ratings, reviews and policies for a smoother shopping experience.
- Use filters: To shop only Walmart’s products, use the “Sold by Walmart” filter in search results to narrow your options.
- Review return policies: Marketplace return policies vary, so read them carefully to understand your options for returns or exchanges.
Best handbag deals at Walmart
While the viral bag might be sold out, there are still plenty of great deals on bags to be found at Walmart, as opposed to the Walmart Marketplace.
These top picks offer a blend of style and functionality at affordable prices:
- The Pioneer Woman Patricia Women's Hobo Bag - now only $24.00
- Jessica Simpson Women's Sadie Faux Leather 4 Poster Handbag - now only $34.00
- Time and Tru Women's Beckett Satchel Handbag - now only $14.99
- No Boundaries Women's Multi-Pocket Weekender Bag - now only $24.88
- Travel Tote Organizer - now only $19.98
The Walmart Marketplace is a great resource for finding unique products and great deals, but it’s important to understand how it differs from Walmart’s regular offerings.
While the viral Birkin dupe remains elusive for me, my experience taught me to shop smarter by checking seller details, filtering search results and reviewing the return policies.
Carla Ayers joined Kiplinger in 2024 as the E-Commerce & Personal Finance Editor. She earned a master's degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from Eastern Michigan University. Her professional background spans both commercial and residential real estate, enriching her writing with firsthand industry insights. She is passionate about making complex real estate and financial topics accessible for all readers. Dedicated to transparency and clarity, her ultimate goal is to help her audience make informed and confident decisions in their financial pursuits.
