Join Walmart Plus and Get $50 Walmart Cash

If you swing by Walmart often or shop at another Walmart-owned company like Sam's Club or Moosejaw, you may want to consider a Walmart Plus membership that can save you money on gas, home delivery, streaming services — Paramount Plus Essential Plan — and much more.

And now, for a limited time, you can join Walmart Plus & get $50 Walmart Cash — but hurry! This offer expires on Jan. 31, 2024.

What is Walmart Plus?

Walmart Plus is a membership program that offers both in-store and online customers low prices on thousands of items and other cost-saving benefits. Launched in September 2020, the Walmart Plus membership also provides same-day delivery on some orders, free shipping, shopping rewards and a scan-and-go app feature for in-store shoppers.

The Walmart Plus membership costs just $98 a year if paid annually (less than the $139 Amazon Prime annual membership).

How Walmart Plus works

You can join Walmart Plus by going to the online sign-up page. If you pay monthly, you’ll be charged $12.95, which equals $155 a year. But if you purchase an annual membership, the cost is just $98 (plus tax).

Trial membership: For a short time, you can start out with a free 30-day trial membership and get $50 Walmart Cash when you do. Outside of the great benefits, it’s worth noting that you won’t receive a refund if you cancel your Walmart Plus membership before the end of the paid period.

What do you get with a Walmart Plus account?

Walmart Plus members save over $1,300 each year! Join today and receive a cartful of perks that add up fast, including:

Get fresh groceries and other items with $0 delivery fees at the same prices as in-store and save $800 per year .

at the same prices as in-store and . Choose from an assortment of eligible items and have them shipped for free — save $500 per year .

. Save 10¢ per gallon of gas at more than 14,000 locations nationwide, including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations, and save $75 per year .

. Access over 40,000 television episodes, movies and live sports with a Paramount Plus subscription and save $70 per year .

. Get free flat tire repair and free road hazard warranty at Walmart Auto Care Centers nationwide.

Get up to 5% Walmart Cash when booking with Expedia.

when booking with Expedia. Free returns from home with no printing, no repackaging, no need to leave your sofa.

Get access to special prices, product releases and online Black Friday deals (not available with the trial membership).

Shop and check out fast with your phone app in-store.

Other perks that come with a Walmart Plus membership

Plus, for a limited time, track your budget, get spending insights and set goals — on the Monarch personal finance app. Get three free months of CLEAR Plus, and $20 off pet care with Thumbtack.

Also, if you are receiving government assistance — SNAP, WIC, Medicaid & more — check out Walmart+ Assist for 50% off your membership or $6.47/month or $49/year.

All in all, if you live near a Walmart store, frequently have your items delivered or purchase gas once a week, a Walmart Plus annual membership can easily be worth the cost. But if you’re still unsure, consider opting for the 30-day free trial.

Also, if you have a rewards credit card that offers cash back on grocery and gas purchases, be sure to link it to your Walmart Plus account and get additional savings.