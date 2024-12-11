Is A White Elephant Gift Exchange Right For Your Group?
Discover the fun, the quirks, and festive alternatives to white elephant exchanges — and make your holiday gathering unforgettable.
Planning a holiday party or gathering? A white elephant gift exchange might seem like the perfect centerpiece. But will it resonate with your group, or could there be better ways to create a fun and memorable experience?
When it comes to holiday party games, few are as widely known as the white elephant gift exchange. The basic premise is simple: Purchase something inexpensive that will get some laughs or head scratches when some one chooses the gift.
White elephant gift exchanges are planned to foster light-hearted fun, especially in settings like the workplace, social clubs, and family gatherings. The unpredictable nature of the game, where gifts can be unexpectedly funny, bizarre or oddly useful like gift cards, encourages people to let their guard down, share laughs, and build connections. It can be a chance for colleagues or group members to see a more relaxed, playful side of each other, strengthening team bonds.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Not sold on the idea of a white elephant exchange? There are other creative ways to celebrate that can still bring holiday cheer to your group's gathering.
Festive alternatives to white elephant gift exchange
Here are a few alternative activities that can make your holiday gathering special while creating connection:
Secret Santa exchange - Participants are randomly assigned to buy a thoughtful gift for a specific person in the group. This approach allows for more intentional giving, as it often involves learning about the recipient’s preferences and selecting something they’d enjoy. It still keeps an element of surprise but adds a personal touch that many find more meaningful.
Ornament exchange - Everyone brings an ornament to swap, either through a random draw or by assigning exchange partners in advance. In the end, each participant walks away with a charming keepsake to decorate their home for future holiday seasons.
Holiday donation drive - Instead of a gift exchange, participants contribute to a chosen cause or organization. This approach creates a sense of community, reinforces the spirit of giving, and supports those in need during the holiday season.
Pros and cons of white elephant gifting
Before making a final decision, it helps to weigh the pros and cons of a white elephant gift exchange.
White elephant gift exchanges can offer a great, stress-free way for everyone to be included and have fun, regardless of how expensive of a gift they can afford. Additionally, this holiday party game is great for those who don't seem to need or want anything. The point is to have fun and laugh rather than to feel pressured about buying something that most people will want.
On the other hand, some people simply don't enjoy exchanging silly gifts, especially when there's a chance no one will want any of them because they're items aimed at getting some laughs. Additionally, some people might feel awkward trying to pick out something for a gift exchange, and those whose gift is stolen might feel hurt. Finally, some people might feel like participating in a white elephant gift exchange is simply a waste of money.
Whether or not white elephant gifting fits your crowd, the goal is the same: to create moments of joy and connection. Choose the activities that best suit your group’s spirit, and you’re sure to make lasting holiday memories.
Holiday gift exchange deals
- Shop Amazon gifts under $25
- Shop Costco gifts under $25
- Shop Walmart gifts under $25
- Shop Target gifts under $25
- Shop Etsy gifts under $25
RELATED CONTENT
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Jacob is the founder and CEO of ValueWalk. What started as a hobby 10 years ago turned into a well-known financial media empire focusing in particular on simplifying the opaque world of the hedge fund world. Before doing ValueWalk full time, Jacob worked as an equity analyst specializing in mid and small-cap stocks. Jacob also worked in business development for hedge funds. He lives with his wife and five children in New Jersey. Full Disclosure: Jacob only invests in broad-based ETFs and mutual funds to avoid any conflict of interest.
-
-
CPI Report Casts Doubt on Rate Cuts in 2025: What the Experts Are Saying About Inflation
CPI November Consumer Price Index data sealed the deal for a December rate cut, but the outlook for next year is less certain.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
The Best Utility Stocks to Buy
Utility stocks are defensive plays for investors, offering stability and reliable dividends. Here, we look at how to find the best ones to buy.
By Kyle Woodley Published
-
A Guide to Music Streaming Services
Deals Our guide to music streaming services from Spotify to Amazon Music, Tidal to Apple Music and how to find music streaming deals.
By Vaishali Varu Published
-
Common Holiday Scams To Watch Out For This Holiday Season
Protect your wallet and peace of mind with these essential tips on how to avoid holiday scams.
By Karon Warren Published
-
New Apple iPhone Update Helps Protect Your Security
The new Apple iPhone update that hit phones recently helps protect yourself with security fixes.
By Alexandra Svokos Published
-
Which Stores Offer Price-Matching During the Holidays?
If you’re searching for the best Black Friday deals, price-matching can help you identify the best of the lot. Here are the stores that do price adjustments.
By Sean Jackson Published
-
Is Black Friday Worth It or Is It a Marketing Mirage?
Is Black Friday still the best day for deals? We share top tips for smart holiday shopping.
By Jacob Wolinsky Last updated
-
Limited Edition Starbucks Reusable Red Cup and More Holiday Perks
Get your limited edition Starbucks holiday red cup and enjoy festive drinks, extra rewards, and special perks for travelers on 11/14.
By Carla Ayers Published
-
Amazon Prime Members Can Now Save Nearly $70 Per Year on Gas
If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can now add discounts on fuel to your ever-expanding list of perks.
By Kathryn Pomroy Last updated
-
Verizon Holiday Deal: Get a Free iPhone 16 Pro With a New Line
Verizon is offering a free iPhone 16 to customers who sign up for the Unlimited Ultimate plan. You may even qualify for a free iPad and Apple Watch.
By Erin Bendig Last updated