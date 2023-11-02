Holiday Shipping Schedules: When To Send Your Packages

As the busy year-end holiday season approaches, UPS, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) are reminding us that it's best to ship sooner than later, so they've provided their 2023 holiday shipping deadlines.

Does shipping take longer during the holidays?

With tens of millions of packages being shipped each day during the holiday season, you need to prepare for delays or ship early enough to play it safe. To make things trickier this year, Christmas falls on a Monday, so the cut-off dates for delivery on or before Christmas may seem earlier than in recent years.

When should I mail holiday packages?

Here are the dates you need to circle on your calendar to get your package there on time via UPS, FedEx or USPS:

UPS shipping deadlines

UPS said to follow these deadlines to get your packages to their destinations by December 23. The following is the carrier's domestic delivery schedule:

UPS Ground Shipping — Check the website to get quotes, Saturday delivery options and other details

UPS 3 Day Select — December 19

UPS 2nd Day Air — December 20 (or December 21 with Saturday Delivery options)

UPS Next Day Air — December 21 (or 22 with Saturday Delivery options)

FedEx shipping deadlines

FedEx said the last day to ship your packages to arrive on or before December 24 are as follows:

FedEx SameDay — December 22

FedEx Overnight — December 21 (or December 22 with optional Saturday delivery)

FedEx 2Day & 2Day AM — December 20 (or December 21 with optional Saturday delivery)

FedEx Ground 5-Day Shipping — December 15

FedEx Ground 4-Day Shipping — December 18

FedEx Ground 3-Day Shipping — December 19

FedEx Ground 2-Day Shipping — December 20

FedEx Ground 1-Day Shipping — December 21

With optional Saturday deliveries, your last day to ship can be extended by a day but there is a $16 per package surcharge.

USPS shipping deadlines

The US Postal Service said that it will not have a peak, or demand, surcharge this holiday season, a major plus for consumers. It also introduced a new shipping option, USPS Ground Advantage , to ship packages with day-certain delivery of two to five business days, based on distance.

To get your packages to their destination by December 25, the Postal Service recommends the following deadlines for shipping within the Lower 48 states. For more destinations and information on international and other shipping services, visit the Postal Services Holiday Newsroom.

USPS Ground Advantage — December 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — December 16

Priority Mail — December 18

Priority Mail Express — December 20