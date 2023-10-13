U.S. Postal Service Eyes Price Hike, Posts Holiday Shipping Deadlines
Forever stamps will cost you 2 cents more if the Postal Service increases are approved.
The price of a Forever stamp could cost you 2 cents more next year if the U.S. Postal Service's proposed 2% price increase is approved.
That would amount to an increase on the first-class-mail stamp's current price of 66 cents, to 68 cents, said the agency, which also announced its 2023 holiday shipping schedule.
“The prices of the Postal Service remain among the most affordable in the world,” the agency said in a statement about the proposed price increases.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
The planned increases, which have been approved by the governors of the Postal Service, are awaiting approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission.
If approved, they would become effective January 21, 2024 and include:
- Letters (1 ounce): A 2 cent increase to 68 cents
- Letters (metered 1 ounce): A 1 cent increase to 64 cents
- Domestic Postcards: A 2-cent increase to 53 cents
- International Postcards: A 5-cent increase to $1.55
- International Letter (1 ounce): A 5-cent increase to $1.55
The additional-ounce price would remain the same at 24 cents.
The Postal Service said it is also seeking price adjustments for its Special Services products, which include certified mail, box rental fees, money order fees and the cost of purchasing insurance for mail.
Keeping up with inflation
The action would be the Postal Service's fifth increase since 2019, according to its website. The agency raised rates once in August 2021 and July 2022 and twice so far this year, in January and July.
The agency cites ongoing inflationary pressures on operating expenses as well as "the effects of a previously defective pricing model" that are still being felt. It said that the increases are needed to provide "much needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan."
2023 holiday shipping deadlines
The Postal Service also announced that it will not have a peak, or demand, surcharge this holiday season. The agency has also introduced a new shipping option, USPS Ground Advantage, to ship packages with day-certain delivery of 2 to 5 business days based on distance.
To get your package to its destination by December 25 this year, these are the Postal Service's deadlines for destinations within the Lower 48 states:
- USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
- First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
- Priority Mail — Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20
For more destinations and information on international and other shipping services, visit the Postal Services Holiday Newsroom.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Domino’s is Giving Away Free Pizza: Here’s How to Get Yours
Domino's "Emergency Pizza” promotion is rewarding customers with free pizza when they spend at least $7.99.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
What You’ll Pay for Medicare in 2024
Medicare premiums are updated yearly and in 2024 premiums for Part B and Part B increased slightly after falling in 2023.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
How to Get Free COVID Tests from the U.S. Government, for a Limited Time
Free COVID tests are again available to all Americans through a special federal program.
By Ben Demers Published
-
Amazon’s Tip My Driver Program Gets New Life
A fresh infusion of $1 million for “Alexa, tip my driver” means you can once again tip your delivery driver $5.
By Bob Niedt Last updated
-
Holiday Tipping Guide: Who to Tip (And How Much?)
Holiday tipping for the people who’ve helped you throughout the year is important – but somewhat fraught. We’ve got guidance.
By Emma Patch Published
-
USPS to Raise Rates for "Holiday" Season Again
personal finance If you want to avoid surge pricing for the postal service, you’ll need to send your holiday packages in September.
By David Muhlbaum Published
-
Banking at the Post Office May Be Making a Comeback
Making Your Money Last Advocates say the Postal Service can provide access to an essential financial system while bolstering its own economic position.
By Staff Published
-
Financial Benefits for Military Families
Personal Finance for Military Families For Veterans Day, we run through benefits and programs meant to offset some of the financial risks service members take on. Also, hosts David Muhlbaum and Sandy Block talk about holiday tipping in the age of COVID and the cost of ... cats.
By Sandra Block Published
-
20 Retailers That Have Amended Their Return Policies Due to COVID-19
Smart Buying Before you initiate a return, make sure your retailer of choice is currently accepting product returns and exchanges.
By Andrea Browne Taylor Published
-
Your Medicare Questions Answered
retirement Medicare plays a critical role in retirees' health care starting at age 65.
By the Editors of Kiplinger's Retirement Report Published