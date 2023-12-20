Google Pay To Add Buy Now, Pay Later Options
Google Pay has partnered with Affirm and Zip to add Buy Now, Pay Later features next year.
Google Pay announced partnerships with fintech firms Affirm and Zip to add a buy now, pay later (BNPL) feature as a checkout option for online shoppers in the U.S. starting next year.
In January, Google Pay will partner with Zip for a pilot test using the Zip Pay-In-4 service as an option for shoppers. In the first quarter of 2024, Google will partner with Affirm to launch Affirm Pay in 4 as a monthly payment option for shoppers.
"People are shopping on Google more than a billion times per day, and consumers are increasingly looking for more choice and flexibility when it comes to payment options,” Drew Olson, senior director of Google Pay, said in a statement. "By teaming up with pay over time providers like Affirm, we are able to give Google Pay users more payment options when checking out, while providing merchants with another tool to drive their growth.”
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Google Pay joins a growing list of companies offering BNPL features. These include Apple's October launch of Apple Pay Later, a BNPL payment service that lets users split certain purchases into four equal payments spread across six weeks.
How to use BNPL on Google Pay
Shoppers using Google Pay at checkout will see a promotional banner letting them know that BNPL options are available. If the shopper taps on this banner or selects BNPL as their form of payment, they will then see a list of BNPL providers including Zip and Affirm, along with details on their product offerings.
The user can then select a provider to learn more about the terms and conditions and timing of payments. From there, shoppers can through a few steps to get approved and complete their purchase.
Learn more about Zip here and Affirm here.
BNPL growing in popularity
BNPL loans continue to grow in popularity with many retailers offering them at the point of sale for both in-store and online, as Kiplinger previously reported. While these loans let you break up a large purchase into smaller payments, sometimes with zero interest, there are certain risks involved with buy now pay later plans, including overspending, studies show.
Related Content
Joey Solitro is a freelance financial journalist at Kiplinger with more than a decade of experience. A longtime equity analyst, Joey has covered a range of industries for media outlets including The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha, Market Realist, and TipRanks. Joey holds a bachelor's degree in business administration.
-
-
Seven Accounts These Experts Recommend for an Ideal Retirement Plan
Choosing the right account for your needs is a great first step to kick-starting your retirement savings.
By Kiplinger Advisor Collective Published
-
10 Best Destinations For Snowbirds This Winter
Florida, Texas and Arizona lead the list of the best destinations for snowbirds in the U.S., new study shows.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Google to Pay $700M Settlement Over Its Play Store Practices
Of the total, Google will pay $630M to certain consumers who made purchases in its app store, an amount equal to at least about $2 per eligible consumer.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Low Gas Prices Are This Season's Gift That Keeps On Giving
AAA predicts gas prices will fall even lower in the coming days as the travel season heats up.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
The FCC Might Eliminate Your Cable Service Junk Fees
The FCC has passed a rule to banjunk fees charged by cable operators and now awaits public comment.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Medicare: Dozens of Drugmakers Raised Prices Faster Than Inflation
Medicare: Biden administration slams pharmaceutical companies for steep price hikes on certain prescription drugs.
By Esther D’Amico Last updated
-
Southwest Airlines Fined $140 Million for 2022 Holiday Failures
Southwest Airlines will pay a total of more than $750 million, most of which will go toward passenger refunds, reimbursements, rapid rewards or future compensation.
By Joey Solitro Published
-
Medicare Advantage 'Shortfalls' Need Attention, Senators Say
Medicare Advantage: The government 'still doesn’t know how much these plans are paying for patient services and how much patients are being forced to pay out-of-pocket,' Sen. Cortez Mastro says.
By Esther D’Amico Published
-
QR Code Scams: What To Know Before You Scan That Little Box
Scammers are using these ubiquitous codes to steal your information, according to a new report.
By Jamie Feldman Published
-
Household Wealth Surged During The Pandemic, But Not In The Same Way For All
Pandemic wealth surged on stimulus payments and an increase in home value, new study finds.
By Jamie Feldman Published