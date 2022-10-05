Amazon Ramps Up a Second Amazon Prime Day for 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022, a perennial success for the online retailer usually held in the summer, has primed the path for an unprecedented second Amazon Prime Day, on Oct 11-12.

This round’s called Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab), a Black-Friday-in-October event designed to launch the holiday shopping season six weeks early and prime Amazon’s profit pumps once again. And why not? Amazon culled an estimated $7.6 billion in sales for Amazon Prime Day 2022, according to eMarketer (opens in new tab).

So how will Amazon Prime Early Access Sale days differ from Amazon Prime Day?

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

“The biggest way it'll differ is that the October event is putting a heavy focus on holiday shopping,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews . “Amazon is using holiday shopping language to describe the event and has provided things like curated lists of toys (opens in new tab) and home items to help consumers who need a little inspiration for their gift-buying. There will also be a Top 100 list of items from big brands like Hasbro, iRobot , and Samsung, with deals from the list popping up throughout the event itself.”

Putting an emphasis on deals and bargains for a second Amazon Prime Day 2022 comes on the heels of Amazon raising membership fees for Amazon Prime rose by 17% this year, to $139 a year and $14.99 a month (a $180 hit for monthly subscribers).



Prime members who have hung around despite the increase have seen some changes to their long list of Amazon Prime offerings, including:



An addition: Amazon Layaway: A New Perk of Amazon Prime

A subtraction: Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Prime Customers: Storage



Plus, Amazon is pleasing members (and ticking off non-members) by getting sole rights to broadcast the NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

Ways to Prepare for Amazon’s Early Access Sale

Going cold into the Amazon Early Access Sale could be costly if you’re any kind of an impulse shopper. Experts say make a list and check it twice.

“Create a wishlist of the items you want to shop,” says Ramhold. “It'll be a lot easier to see if anything you're interested in has a deal on it during the event if you create and add these items to your wishlist now. In addition to being able to quickly navigate to the product page, you can opt in to receive deal alerts from Amazon, which is a good alternative if you don't have the time to camp in front of your computer and constantly refresh pages.”

Of course, you don’t just want the item name. You want to know what it costs now – and price it against multiple sites.

Also, “look at the historical fluctuations,” says Ramhold. “Check sites like CamelCamelCamel to see what kinds of price fluctuations the products you're interested in have seen. Depending on how new the item is, you may be able to tell if it drops in price on a random Thursday or if it really sees the best discounts around Prime Day and Black Friday. That way you can have an idea of what to expect, as well as being able to determine if Black Friday's price will be lower or about the same” as Amazon Early Access Sale.

In past Prime Day events, Amazon has offered its deepest discounts on Amazon’s proprietary gadgets — including Echo personal assistance devices (“Alexa…”), Fire TV sticks, Kindles and their ilk — plus a flea-market array of baubles, gewgaws and bric-a-brac from other vendors large and small, as well as items from Amazon’s Whole Foods supermarket chain. Those offerings have led naysayers to dub Prime Day as Amazon’s version of a garage sale: a lot of (sometimes silly) unsold inventory with an occasional true treasure mixed in.

Does Amazon Early Access Sale Have Any Competition?

Competitors like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Costco haven’t been standing by as Amazon expands its offerings, fighting back with free shipping (with conditions) and same-day in-store pickup. But a counteroffensive to the Early Access Sale? We don’t see it, yet, other than Target’s Deal Days (opens in new tab), running Oct. 6-8.

“There doesn't seem to be that many competing events for [Early Access],” says Ramhold. “It doesn't seem as if stores like Walmart or Best Buy will be offering official competing events, but if you're shopping around for the best price during Amazon or Target's promotions, it may be worth seeing what these other stores are charging just to make sure you're getting the best price.”

But don’t take Target’s Deal Days lightly. Like Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Deal Days is aimed at the holidays.

“Both events are putting a focus on holiday shopping, with Amazon highlighting specific toy brands and Target already noting that select toy brands there such as Disney, Barbie, and LOLSurprise! will be up to 50% off during Deal Days,” says Ramhold. “Target is also kicking off its Holiday Price Guarantee on Oct. 6, which states that if you buy something at Target or on Target.com (opens in new tab) on or after October 6 and it later drops in price at Target or Target.com before December 24, you should be able to get a price adjustment for the difference.

What Not to Buy During Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Ramhold and other deals experts say that, along with carefully checking prices during this new sales event, you should also exercise caution regarding what products and product categories to focus on.

Remember, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and all those other deals days of the holiday shopping season are right around the corner.

Avoid TVs (except perhaps for Amazon’s Fire TVs), laptops and smartphones. TV deals will likely be better at a wider swath of outlets during the Black Friday weekend, when retailers fight tooth and nail for sales of these items.

You’ll also have better and cheaper options for smartphones in late November. “The iPhone 14 just came out and Google is set to announce the Pixel 7 lineup on Oct. 6, so the likelihood of seeing either of these lineups significantly discounted during the Prime event are slim,” says Ramhold. “However, around Black Friday we'll see the latest models bundled with gift cards or other free gifts (like earbuds), or just outright discounted, so it's best to wait until then to shop these.”