Amazon Prime Shoppers Can Now Fall into The Gap
Gap products, including clothing, are now available on Amazon Fashion at Amazon.com.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Newsletter sign up Newsletter
Fashionistas who find their groove at Gap stores and outlets can now turn to Amazon for their Gap-style upgrade.
After years of pressure from consumers and investors alike, The Gap (GPS) has fallen into the Amazon fold, selling via Amazon’s Amazon Fashion (opens in new tab)site. There, shoppers can find collections of clothing and accessories for adults and teens as well as children and babies – even nursery furniture and home goods.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger’s expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
This comes a year after Gap began partnering with Walmart, selling bedding (opens in new tab), furniture and home goods.
“Collaborating with Amazon Fashion provides us a new channel to deliver Gap’s modern American essentials to even more customers in the U.S. and Canada," said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO, Gap brand, in a press release. “We are excited to take this step with Amazon Fashion, to expand our product offering and to deepen our connection with consumers through the Gap brand store.”
The move is a win for Gap, allowing it to reach more shoppers, as there are far fewer Gap stores and outlets than there were pre-internet. Gap came of age during the 1970s, when its primary focus in clothing was stocking Levi's jeans (along with um, yes, records and cassettes and a memorable jingle).
Neil Saunders, managing director of retail at GlobalData, a consulting firm, told the website Modern Retail, “Gap’s sales volume has been falling, and the brand is losing market share. Rebuilding this through its stores and website is proving difficult. Opening [a] store on Amazon is another route to market and, theoretically, exposes Gap to a lot more shoppers as Amazon has a lot of traffic to the fashion part of its site. Gap will be hoping for a sales boost from Amazon.”
Meanwhile, Amazon has been accelerating its push into fashion, opening two physical stores focused on fashion in the last few months while beefing up its online presence, adding features including Virtual Try-On for Shoes. Augmented reality lets the user see the kicks on their feet and from various angles.
Bob is a Senior Online Editor at Kiplinger.com. He has more than 40 years of experience in online, print and visual journalism. Bob has worked as an award-winning writer and editor in the Washington, D.C., market as well as at news organizations in New York, Michigan and California. Bob joined Kiplinger in 2016, bringing a wealth of expertise covering retail, entertainment, and money-saving trends and topics. He was one of the first journalists at a daily news organization to aggressively cover retail as a specialty, and has been lauded in the retail industry for his expertise. Bob has also been an adjunct and associate professor of print, online and visual journalism at Syracuse University and Ithaca College. He has a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and a bachelor’s degree in communications and theater from Hope College.
-
-
4 Barriers to Break Down for a Successful Retirement
Preparing for the next phase of life can help relieve some of today’s anxiety. Here are some solutions for overcoming a few of retirement’s roadblocks.
By Nicholas J. Toman, CFP® • Published
-
Need Income Until Social Security Kicks In? Consider an Income Annuity With a Time Limit
Period certain income annuities come in handy in other situations, too, and they provide high guaranteed income.
By Ken Nuss • Published
-
Amazon Prime Opens Up Its Record Vaults
Amazon both sweetens the deal for Prime members as well as music listeners willing to pay for its service a la carte.
By Bob Niedt • Last updated
-
Goodbye to Another Fun Amazon Prime Perk: Treasure Truck
Amazon sends out a text message saying Tuesday’s Treasure Truck deal was the last one.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Amazon Sees Slowing Sales for the Holiday Season. Here’s What That Means for Shoppers
The giant online retailer forecasts holiday season sales increasing at the lowest rate since 2001. Will that mean more bargains or out-of-stocks?
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day II a Rousing Success (Says Amazon)
The online retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale sold more than 100 million items in the two-day event designed to kick-start the 2022 holiday shopping season – very early.
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
How Much Does Amazon Prime Cost for a Membership 2022?
Amazon Prime With the price of Amazon Prime rising 17% in 2022, the question remains: Is it worth it? We’ll run you through what you get (and ways you might pay less).
By Bob Niedt • Published
-
Amazon Early Prime Access Sale Is a Prime Day Redux
Amazon Prime Prime Day: So nice they had to try it twice. A fall event will follow the model of blowout sales over two days. But it will come with a different name.
By Bob Niedt • Last updated
-
Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains
Amazon Prime Amazon Warehouse products have a wide range of imperfections, but that leads to some often wildly discounted prices.
By Bob Niedt • Last updated
-
Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
Amazon Prime Beyond the everyday offerings of Amazon Prime lies Amazon Outlet for bigger discounts.
By Bob Niedt • Last updated