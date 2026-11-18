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Maybe you've received a year-end bonus, built up your savings or have an extra $5,000 sitting in your bank account with no purpose. Whatever the reason, deciding what to do with that money is an opportunity to make progress toward your financial goals. Where you store your $5,000 can make a big difference in how much interest you earn and how quickly you reach your savings goals.
Traditional banks offer in-person service that many online banks don't. The drawback is that their savings rates are nowhere near as good, with the average at 0.57% APY, per Bankrate. Compared to online banks, where you could earn 5.00% depending on the savings account, there's no comparison.
With this in mind, here are a few smart places to store $5,000.
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If you need that money for a purchase in the near future or don't want to tie it up, ahigh-yield savings account is a smart solution. Go with an online bank for several reasons:
You'll earn a much higher APY
Many online banks don't impose monthly fees or balance requirements
Your deposit is backed by FDIC or NCUA insurance protection up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution
You keep this $5,000 separate from the rest of your money, so it doesn't get lost in everyday purchases
Also, high-yield savings accounts have variable interest rates. With a high likelihood of the Fed raising rates at its December meeting due to persistently high inflation, this can benefit you later on with potentially higher APYs.
Sound good? Use this Bankrate tool to compare your options fast:
Meanwhile, for savers who don't need access to your cash immediately, here's another solution.
A commitment with higher gains
Another smart choice is a certificate of deposit. Some of the best CD rates can earn you as much as 5.00% APY, giving you a comfortable buffer from the current inflation rate of 3.7%.
CDs come with flexible terms, allowing you to find a choice that matches your financial goals. Ideally, a short-term CD of six months to a year would be a smart move in the interim, because it allows you to earn a higher rate of return than a high-yield savings account with flexibility.
This flexibility is important because if inflation continues to rise, you can always switch to higher-earning options. Or, if the Fed hikes rates again, you'll be in a better position to possibly capitalize on higher APYs after your CD matures.
Find a term that works for you with this Bankrate tool:
A few things to keep in mind with CDs:
CDs have early-termination fees, so if you need to break open one early, you'll pay some earned interest as a penalty (how much depends on your term, with longer terms having more penalty months)
Set a reminder on your phone a few weeks before the maturity date to explore other options, since some banks auto-renew CDs
CD balances also benefit from FDIC or NCUA insurance protection up to $250,000 per account holder
If your savings are in good shape, here's another smart solution.
Give your retirement a little boost
$5,000 can give your retirement savings a welcome boost, especially if you have time to let that money grow. Investing also offers the potential for higher long-term returns than traditional savings accounts, although it comes with greater risk.
For example, if you invested $5,000 in an S&P 500 index fund and earned a hypothetical 10% annual return, your investment would grow to approximately $12,969 after 10 years, assuming you reinvested any dividends.
By comparison, $5,000 in a high-yield savings account earning 4.20% APY would grow to approximately $7,545 over the same period. However, savings account rates are variable and could change significantly over that time.
Keep in mind that stock market investments carry risk, and returns are never guaranteed. Your investment could lose value, particularly over shorter periods.
Make sure to factor this into your planning
Of course, all of this assumes you don't have high-interest debt. If you do, paying that off should be your primary focus unless you don't have an emergency fund; then open a high-yield savings account with $1,000, then use the rest to pay down or off debt.
From here, set up automatic payments on your payday to transfer money from your checking to your savings account. Even if it's a small amount at first, every bit helps build that cushion so it lessens your reliance on credit if an unexpected expense arises.
Ultimately, where you store $5,000 can make a huge difference for your future wealth. While the best approach is to invest it, if you need to build up your emergency fund or improve cash flow, there are smart savings solutions that can help you build some peace of mind.
If you can invest it but don't know where to turn, consider a financial adviser. The right one will take the time to understand your money goals and values and devise a plan that helps you achieve them.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.