United Airlines Card Launches $1,012 Limited-Time Offer
Get up to 90,000 bonus United Airlines miles and lounge access when you sign up for a Chase credit card.
Fans of United Airlines should consider this limited-time offer from Chase. It is the best deal we've seen lately from the suite of four United cards, which have finally caught up to other lucrative sign-up bonuses that many competing cards now offer. We think you'll like the top-tier United Club Infinite℠ Card. It provides many high-end benefits, like lounge access. And Chase cards are known for being industry leaders in rental car insurance and travel insurance benefits.
New cardholders earn a bonus of up to 90,000 miles (worth about $1,012) in the United MileagePlus program after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. This offer more than offsets the $545 annual fee in the first year. You'll also get a United Club℠ membership, valued up to $650 per year from perks like free checked bags.
United Airlines: United Club℠ Infinite Card Overview
This card from Chase is a solid choice for United Airlines MileagePlus frequent flyer members who want a high-end travel card.
Travel benefits and fees
- Limited-time offer: Earn 90,000 bonus (worth about $1,012) miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.
- Rewards rates:
- Earn four miles per $1 spent on United® purchases.
- Earn two miles per $1 spent on all other travel and dining.
- Earn one mile per $1 spent on all other purchases.
- Other benefits:
- Free first and second checked bags — a savings of up to $360 per roundtrip (terms apply) — and Premier Access® travel services.
- 10% United Economy Saver Award discount within the continental U.S. and Canada.
- Earn up to 10,000 Premier qualifying points (PQP) per calendar year (25 PQP for every $500 you spend on purchases).
- Limitations: This card is subject to the "Chase 5/25 rule." That means you will not qualify for this new Chase card if you have opened five new credit cards (from Chase or any other credit card company) in the past 24 months.
- Interest rates: 21.99% - 28.99% Variable APR
- Foreign transaction fee: None
- Annual fee: $525
- Member FDIC
How much are miles worth?
Setting the valuation of airline rewards miles can be tricky, as there are often many ways to redeem or convert them for flights, hotels and other services. In the case of United Mileage Plus Miles, we've used the average value as calculated by The Points Guy (1.35 cents per mile) and Bankrate (0.9 cents per mile), or 1.125 cents per mile.
Airline Partners
United is a member of the Star Alliance network of 26 airlines.
Hotel partners
You can earn miles by staying in some MileagePlus partner hotel network properties. Although you can convert hotel points to MileagePlus miles, you likely won't get a good value for your trade. A better route is to book through IHG or Hyatt hotels for a miles bonus or reward.
- World of Hyatt: Earn 500 award miles per stay at the following World of Hyatt brands: Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt™, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™ and Hyatt Zilara™. Just provide your MileagePlus number when you check in.
- IHG Hotels: Earn two award miles per dollar spent at Six Senses® Hotels, Resorts & Spas, Regent® Hotels & Resorts, Intercontinental® Hotels & Resorts, Vignette™ Collection, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, and other brands. If you frequently stay at IHG hotels, consider the IHG One Rewards Premier Card.
Other United credit cards
If the annual fee is too much for your budget, Chase has several other United co-branded credit cards that could be a better fit.
United Gateway℠ Card. This no-annual-fee card's limited-time offer: earn 30,000 bonus miles (worth about $337) after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open. Plus, 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. No annual fee. The standard APR is 21.99% - 28.99% variable.
United℠ Explorer Card: The card's limited-time offer: Earn 60,000 bonus miles (worth about $675) after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open. The annual fee is $0 Intro for the first year, then $95. The interest rate is 21.99% - 28.99% variable APR.
United Quest℠ Card. Limited-time offer: Earn 70,000 bonus miles (worth about $787) and 500 Premier qualifying points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open. The annual fee is $250 and the interest rate is 21.99% - 28.99% variable APR.
For more about travel credit cards, check out our selection of the best travel rewards cards. See also Kiplinger Readers' Choice Awards 2024: Travel Rewards Credit Cards.
Travel rewards cards dos and don'ts
As with any rewards credit card, be sure to weigh these benefits against fees — a $525 annual fee in this case — and make sure you understand how to use the card effectively. That said, $525 is a high annual fee but may be worth it for those who fly frequently on United or its partner airlines.
In addition, while reward credit cards are great if you use them wisely, always pay them off in full each month to avoid interest, which can dwarf the gain. And don't spend any more than usual to hit any trigger; otherwise, rewards cards can be a false economy as you’d be overspending.
If this is your first foray into credit cards, or you just want a refresher, make sure you know how to choose a credit card. And make sure you are familiar with what counts as a good credit score.
