Pickleball is Causing Costly Eye Injuries. Are You Keeping Yourself Safe?

If you haven’t yet picked up a paddle, pickleball might just win you over. The fast-paced social game is easy to learn and low impact, making it a favorite among kids, adults and retirees alike. Its accessibility and fun factor have helped it become the nation’s fastest-growing sport.

But with millions of new players flooding the courts, injuries are becoming more common and more costly. While overuse injuries like sore knees and elbows are typical, a new study highlights a surprising trend: a sharp rise in pickleball-related eye injuries.

These accidents are sending more players to the emergency room and driving up health care costs. The findings are prompting doctors and players alike to consider how to make America’s favorite new pastime a little safer.

Pickleball’s boom comes with a hidden risk

(Image credit: Bruce Yeung / Stringer)

Pickleball has exploded in popularity, becoming the fastest-growing sport in America for the past four years, according to a report from the Pickleheads Sports & Fitness Industry Association. In 2024, an estimated 19.8 million people played pickleball in the United States, with the average player being 34.8 years old, the report found.

Playing pickleball is a fun and effective way to stay active, but the sport’s rapid rise has also led to a surge in pickleball injuries that are driving up health care costs. Overuse injuries, such as knee or elbow pain that develop over time, are the most common among pickleball players, but the sport can also cause acute injuries like sprained ankles and pulled hamstrings, according to the American Medical Association.

Pickleball eye injuries are also happening more often. A study published by JAMA Ophthalmology analyzed 3,112 pickleball-related eye injuries that occurred between 2005 and 2024.

Of those, 1,262 happened in 2024 alone. Reported injuries included retinal detachment, corneal abrasions and orbital fractures, which occur when one or more of the bones surrounding the eye break.

What’s behind the spike in eye injuries

(Image credit: The Washington Post / Contributor)

Several factors are likely contributing to the spike in eye injuries.

The first is pickleball’s growing popularity. With so many more people playing the sport, especially over the last few years, injury frequency will naturally increase, too.

Part of pickleball’s appeal is the fact that it’s relatively low-impact, it’s accessible and it’s easy to learn. That means that players who aren’t fit or athletic might decide to give the sport a try, and that could mean that they’re at a higher risk of being injured.

The study poses that casual players, who play fewer than eight times per year, may be more susceptible to injury because of their limited experience, lower fitness levels or overall unfamiliarity with the game.

The study also found that 70% of all pickleball eye injuries occurred in older adults aged 50 or older. While playing pickleball in retirement is a great way to stay active, older adults may experience issues like decreasing muscle mass, bone density and balance, all of which can increase the chance of injury.

Some of the main causes of pickleball eye injuries were players being hit by a pickleball, struck by a paddle or falling during play, according to the study. Neither casual nor professional players are required to wear eye protection, which leaves those who play without it at a higher risk of injury.

The study recommends the establishment of standardized eye protection guidelines to help increase pickleball safety.

The financial toll of pickleball injuries

Pickleball injuries are taking a financial toll. In 2023, they cost the U.S. medical system an estimated $377 million.

If you’re injured while playing, your expenses can vary based on the severity of the injury, the care you need and your health insurance coverage. The median cost of an emergency room visit in the United States is about $1,700, and out-of-network facilities may charge even more.

Your out-of-pocket costs will depend on your insurance copayments, deductibles and coinsurance. You may also need to pay for follow-up treatments such as surgery, medication or physical therapy.

How to protect yourself (and your budget)

A single pickleball injury can quickly become expensive, but there are several ways to protect yourself and your wallet.

Invest in pickleball goggles. A quality pair of pickleball goggles can help prevent pickleball eye injuries. Make sure that you and anyone in your family who plays has a pair of well-fitting goggles, and then be sure to wear them any time you’re playing or practicing.

A quality pair of pickleball goggles can help prevent pickleball eye injuries. Make sure that you and anyone in your family who plays has a pair of well-fitting goggles, and then be sure to wear them any time you’re playing or practicing. Choose quality pickleball shoes. A good pair of pickleball shoes provides you with the support and traction you need to avoid slips and falls while you play. Invest in quality shoes and be prepared to replace them as they start to wear out and lose traction.

A good pair of pickleball shoes provides you with the support and traction you need to avoid slips and falls while you play. Invest in quality shoes and be prepared to replace them as they start to wear out and lose traction. Listen to your body. Pickleball is lots of fun, but while you may be tempted to play for hours and hours, listen to what your body is saying. It’s easier to fall and injure yourself when you’re tired and sore, so play in moderation to keep yourself safe.

Pickleball is lots of fun, but while you may be tempted to play for hours and hours, listen to what your body is saying. It’s easier to fall and injure yourself when you’re tired and sore, so play in moderation to keep yourself safe. Stay active. In addition to playing pickleball, focus on staying physically active in other ways. Aerobic exercise, like running or walking, plus resistance training, can help keep your body strong and fit to reduce the risk of injuries.

Eye protection doesn’t have to be expensive. We found some highly rated pickleball goggles on Amazon that make it easy and affordable to play safely.

Though pickleball eye injuries are becoming more common, there are several ways to protect yourself, starting with wearing protective goggles every time you play.

Injuries are always a possibility in any sport, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying the game. Pickleball is a great way to stay active, and the physical activity can help reduce anxiety, improve sleep and lower your risk of type 2 diabetes. Focus on playing safely so you can keep enjoying all the benefits the sport has to offer.